KKR's Suyash Sharma Leaves Internet Buzzing With Sensational IPL Debut Against RCB

Not many would have thought that an Indian Premier League (IPL) debutant would end up hogging the limelight during a star-studded clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore. But that’s exactly what happened during the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore game on Thursday.

KKR’s Suyash Sharma had a remarkable debut at Kolkata’s iconic Eden Gardens, coming up with a magical bowling display to pick up three wickets against Bangalore. His stunning efforts helped Kolkata to clinch an 81-run win over RCB.

The Kolkata mystery spinner, coming on the field as an impact player last night, scripted figures of 3/30 at the end of his four-over spell. Suyash’s astonishing spell became a big hit among the fans. The Kolkata Knight Riders franchise posted a video of Suyash’s sensational bowling on Twitter with a caption that read, “Still not over Suyash’s debut".

The video, invariably, soon became a big talking point. Followers of the game were quick to take note of Suyash Sharma’s mind-boggling spell in comments.

Making a bold prediction about Suyash’s future, this user commented, “Trust me, this lad is going miles."

This person seemed quite impressed with Suyash’s remarkable debut. “Looks like a very promising young man," the comment read.

Others praised the Kolkata Knight Riders scouts for finding this outstanding talent.

Suyash Sharma was signed by Kolkata Knight Riders at his base price of Rs 20 lakh at the IPL 2023 auction. Suyash, who is a part of the U-25 Delhi squad, has not yet played in List A and first-class cricket.

Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Chandrakant Pandit showered immense praise on Suyash following the game against Royal Challengers Bangalore. “We have seen him [Suyash Sharma] at trial matches. He is very quick in the air, and it’s very tough to pick him. It’s just the inexperience, but he showed a fighting attitude," Pandit said after the win against Bangalore.

Batting first, Kolkata registered a massive total of 204/7. All-rounder Shardul Thakur emerged as his side’s highest scorer with a brilliant knock of 29-ball 68. Bangalore, during the run chase, faced a collapse as they could only manage to reach 123 in 17.4 overs. Apart from Suyash Sharma, Kolkata spinner Varun Chakravarthy picked up four wickets in the game to earn a convincing win for his side.

