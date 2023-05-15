KKR’s Vaibhav Arora Keeps MS Dhoni Quiet in a Terrific Final Over

Playing their last league match of IPL 2023 at home before the playoffs get underway, Chennai Super Kings were eyeing a victory against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday. Skipper MS Dhoni had no hesitation in opting to bat first after winning the toss.

The Chepauk pitch, however, posed difficult questions to batters and CSK failed to get going in the fashion they have, in the season so far. Playing possibly his last few games in the IPL, fans at Chepauk were eagerly waiting to see him in action with the bat.

The wait ended in the final over when Ravindra Jadeja was caught on the boundary while trying to hit the ball out of the park.

Advertisement

Restricted to 140/6 in 19.4 over Chennai needed Dhoni to do what he has done effectively this — hit boundaries. However, KKR’s Vaibhav Arora was in no mood to let the veteran flex his arms. The young pacer had leaked just 5 runs in the first four deliveries of the last over.

Dhoni walked in to bat amidst the usual loud cheer from the crowd, which certainly would have played on young Vaibhav’s mind.

The pacer, however, managed to keep his nerves under control. He missed the first attempted yorker but delivered the ball right into the block hole on the second chance.

Dhoni swung his arm but could not connect. Vaibhav’s accuracy left Dhoni mighty impressed but there was a twist. It was a no-ball and Dhoni got another chance to treat the Chepauk crowd with a big shot.

Also Read: Kohli’s Hilarious Jibe After RCB Defeat RR by 112 Runs - WATCH

Advertisement

Off the free-hit, Dhoni went for a big shot but was bowled.

The young pacer followed it up with another accurate yorker and Dhoni took two off it to take the CSK innings to 144 for 6.

Chasing 145, KKR got off to a disappointing start, losing three early wickets. The visitors were down to 33/4 in the 5th over before skipper Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh steadied the ship.

Watch: Smith Pulls Off a Ridiculous One-handed Diving Catch

Advertisement

The two stitched up a solid partnership to bring Kolkata back into the game. The duo added 99 runs together before Rinku was dismissed in the 18th over. KKR chased down the target in 18.3 overs to get much-needed 2 points and stay alive in the tournament.

Dhoni and co are set to face Delhi Capitals in their last league game of the season on Saturday, May 20.