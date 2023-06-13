KL Rahul Arrives at NCA for Extensive Rehabilitation Programme After Thigh Surgery

Senior India batter KL Rahul has checked in here at the National Cricket Academy to start his extensive rehabilitation programme post a thigh surgery with an eye to make a return during the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka in September ahead of the marquee ODI World Cup.

Rahul, who captained Lucknow Super Giants, was injured during the IPL and had to pull out of the tournament and the subsequent World Test Championship final after thigh surgery was advised.

Rahul underwent a successful operation in the United Kingdom and on Tuesday posted pictures of NCA on his social media account with a tweet “home".