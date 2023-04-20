KL Rahul Asked to Fork Out Rs 12 Lakh After Breaching IPL Code of Conduct in Jaipur

KL Rahul will be Rs 12 lakh poorer after he asked to pay the fine with his team Lucknow Super Giants found guilty of breaching IPL code of conduct during their tense win over Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, in Jaipur.

“Rahul has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate," the IPL said in a brief statement on Thursday.

“As it was the team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Rahul was fined Rs 12 lakhs," it added.

Rahul-led LSG beat table-toppers RR by 10 runs on what was a challenging surface for the batters. Sanju Samson opted to field first and his bowlers managed to restrict LSG for 154/7 in 20 overs.

LSG had made a solid start with their openers adding 82 runs in 10.3 overs before being separated. After a mini collapse, the pair of Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis provided the late push for a decent total.

Like LSG, RR openers also made a good start with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler stitching an 87-run partnership. LSG bowlers did well in the middle overs and with 24 deliveries remaining, RR needed 48 to win.

A couple of good overs left the home team with 19 to win from the last six deliveries but Avesh Khan managed to defend those runs despite being struck for a four off the first delivery.

Rahul later revealed that after Trent Boult’s first over turned out to be a maiden, he realised the pitch wasn’t as good for batting as they anticipated.

“We came in here (Jaipur) yesterday and saw 180 would be a par score, but the first over from Boult, me and Kyle (Mayers) had a chat and realised this isn’t a 180 wicket. The ball was keeping a bit low, so we gave ourselves time in the powerplay," Rahul said.

LSG will next face Gujarat Titans on April 22.

