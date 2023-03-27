'Everything Going Wrong for KL Rahul': Fans React After Team India Star's Demotion in Central Contracts List

There were some big movements in the central contracts of Team India as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced the Annual Player Contracts for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

In total, as many as 26 cricketers were included in BCCI’s star-studded list, as the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel got promoted whereas many others including the likes of Ajinkya Rahane, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar among others were left out.

The biggest surprise came for KL Rahul, the 30-year-old who was previously promoted to vice-captain and has been demoted in the latest Annual Player Contracts list.

The BCCI central contract list includes four separate categories for players, ‘A+’ for players on INR 7 crore, ‘A’ for players at INR 5 crore, ‘B’ for players at INR 3 crore, and ‘C’ for players at INR 1 crore.

Jadeja was promoted from Grade A to Grade A+ joining the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah in the top bracket whereas Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel were pushed up to Grade A from Grade C and Grade B respectively.

Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, and KS Bharat all got promoted whereas Shardul Thakur was dropped from Grade B to C.

Many former stars such as Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ajinkya Rahane and Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Mayank Agarwal, Wriddhiman Saha and Deepak Chahar among others were left out of the central contracts list.

Fans reacted to BCCI’s announcement as many were worried about Rahul’s demotion whereas some users celebrated Sanju Samson’s place in the contracts list, while some questioned Umran Malik’s exclusion.

Check how fans reacted:

For the unversed, the players in the top A+ bracket are those who are certain starters in all three formats for India, whereas ‘A’ category players are regular in Tests and ODIs. Those in the ‘B’ category are considered for limited-over cricket while group ‘C’ players feature in one of the three formats regularly.

