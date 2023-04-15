LSG vs PBKS: KL Rahul Becomes Fastest Player to Score 4000 IPL Runs

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul scripted history on Saturday by completing 4000 runs in his Indian Premier League career. The flamboyant LSG batter became the quickest player to achieve the massive feat in the cash-rich league. He reached the mark during the clash against Punjab Kings at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

Rahul took just 105 innings to score 4000 IPL runs and pipped his former teammate Chris Gayle at the top of the list who achieved the mark in 112 innings.

Quickest to 4,000 IPL runs (by innings taken)

105 - KL Rahul

112 - Chris Gayle

114 - David Warner

128 - Virat Kohli

131 - AB de Villiers

Rahul also has the best batting average in IPL (min 200 runs) - over 47. The stylish India batter has been a consistent performer in the Indian Premier League for the past few seasons as he also won the coveted Orange Cap in 2020 season while playing for Punjab Kings.

The LSG skipper returned to form against Punjab Kings after a poor start to the IPL 2023. He scored his first fifty of the season with a fine boundary but it was not a typical T20 knock as he reached the mark in 40 balls.

Before Saturday’s clash, Rahul was going through a lean patch with the bat as he registered a string of low scores - 8, 20, 35 and 18 in the first four matches.

Meanwhile, Rahul lost the toss on Saturday as Punjab Kings stand-in skipper Sam Curran asked LSG to bat first.

The LSG skipper at the toss talked about the surface at Ekana and about the positive vibe in the camp after winning three out of four matches so far.

“First game on this strip, anything would have worked. It is exciting to challenge ourselves on different conditions. It is our first season here, so each game we’ll assess and modify. Every game we make a few changes, settle on a 12-13 and take a call depending on the game. Each game we have turned up and we have been challenged every time, but players have found answers. Everyone is enjoying the game and there is a good vibe around, really happy with the support we have got out here," he said.

