KL Rahul Has Filled Slot Left by MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh With Expertise: R Ashwin

Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin feels that KL Rahul has locked in his place at the number 5 spot in the Indian cricket team. The wicketkeeper batter is all set to make his comeback in competitive cricket with the upcoming Asia Cup after a long injury layoff. Things didn’t work well for him in the past year as he lost his spots in the T20I and Test team’s playing XIs but he has done well in the 50-over format.

The middle-order has been an area of concern for the Indian team for the past few years but the plan to demote Rahul at the number 5 worked well for them.

The flamboyant batter has scored 742 runs in 18 ODIs while batting at the number 5 spot. He has hit 7 half-centuries and one century to cement the spot.

Ashwin feels that Rahul has locked in the number 5 slot which was left vacant after the retirements of Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni.

“Ever since Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni retired, India were desperately looking for a replacement. Rahul has filled that slot with expertise. He is a definite lock at No.5 and is also our wicketkeeper-batsman," Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel.

The ace-spinner said that Rahul sealed his place as the number 1 wicketkeeper after Rishabh Pant got injured in a horrific car accident last year and took a forced break from cricket.

“Before Pant’s injury, Rahul was second in line and now Ishan Kishan is the second keeper, he has grabbed that opportunity with both hands," he added.

Meanwhile, Rahul might miss the initial phase of Asia Cup 2023 due to a niggle which chief selector Ajit Agarkar revealed at the squad announcement for the multi-nation event.

Ashwin is hoping for Rahul to get fit in time before India’s first Asia Cup match.