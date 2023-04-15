Trends :SRH VS MI LIVESRH VS MI Dream11Hyderabad Pitch ReportPakistan VS New ZealandVirat Kohli
Home » Cricket Home » KL Rahul Hasn't Scored Any Runs Till Now But No One is Depending on Him at All: Aakash Chopra on LSG's Batting

KL Rahul Hasn't Scored Any Runs Till Now But No One is Depending on Him at All: Aakash Chopra on LSG's Batting

Chopra said that LSG are not dependent on Rahul at all this season and suggested that they might tinker with their opening combination in the next match against Punjab Kings.

Advertisement

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari

News18.com

Last Updated: April 15, 2023, 16:22 IST

New Delhi, India

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul (Image: Sportzpics)
Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul (Image: Sportzpics)

Former India opener Aakash Chopra feels that Lucknow Super Giants are no longer dependent on KL Rahul this season with the bat. LSG, who qualified for the play-offs last season, are currently placed at the second spot on the points table in the ongoing edition. The team has done well so far in the tournament despite the underwhelming form of their skipper Rahul who has been going through a lean patch with the bat for the past few months. Rahul has registered a string of low scores - 8, 20, 35 and 18.

LSG have done collectively well so far as batters like Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran had stood up on big occasions with Rahul failing to get the job done.

Advertisement

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap,  Purple Cap

Chopra said that LSG are not dependent on Rahul at all this season and suggested that they might tinker with their opening combination in the next match against Punjab Kings.

“Lucknow has come after winning cliffhangers. KL Rahul hasn’t scored any runs till now but no one is depending on him at all. I see Quinton de Kock playing in this match and Kyle Mayers sitting out," Chopra said.

While the cricketer-turned-commentator also said that apart from Deepak Hooda and KL Rahul, the other batters have done for the Lucknow this season so far.

RELATED NEWS

“Marcus Stoinis has done well. Nicholas Pooran has already done well. Deepak Hooda and KL Rahul have both not done well till now but they have still won three of their four games, which means they are in a good space. Ayush Badoni is also playing well," he further added.

IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals - LIVE

Advertisement

Chopra further suggested his batting line-up for LSG for the coming matches.

“So you can see KL Rahul opening alongside Quinton de Kock. Hooda can come at No. 3 once again, Stoinis at No.4, Nicholas Pooran at No. 5 and then Ayush Badoni and Krunal Pandya, that’s your batting order," Chopra said after the game.

LSG will next face Punjab Kings and they will look to extend their winning streak which will also help them move at the top of points table.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here

Follow us on

About the Author

Aditya MaheshwariAditya Maheshwari, Senior-Sub Editor, Sports at News18.com, wholeheartedly follo...Read More

first published: April 15, 2023, 16:22 IST
last updated: April 15, 2023, 16:22 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+7PHOTOS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Malavika Mohanan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Ileana D'Cruz And Other Tollywood Divas In Stylish Swimwear, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Hina Khan Sets Internet On Fire With Bold Red See-through Dress, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures