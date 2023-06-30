'He Should be Made to Play Domestic Cricket' Ex-India Spinner Advices KL Rahul

With two marquee events– Asia Cup and ICC ODI World Cup– knocking at the door, KL Rahul is gearing up to make a comeback to the Indian team. The opener has stayed out of cricket since picking up an unfortunate thigh injury during the Indian Premier League (IPL). At this moment, Rahul is reportedly undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, following surgery on his injured thigh. The star batter still requires two weeks to get fully recovered before kicking off his batting practice. Responding to the reports, former Indian spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has advised Rahul to play some domestic cricket to assess his match fitness before taking a call on his return to the international circuit.

Breaking the news of KL Rahul’s potential return date, an Indian fan, on June 28, tweeted, “Good news for India. KL Rahul is expected to start the batting practice in a couple of weeks." In his reply, Sivaramakrishnan said it might be hard for Rahul to get back into the Indian squad. “He should be made to play domestic cricket to assess his match fitness and batting form. You should bat in the nets and get ready for international competition," Sivaramakrishnan tweeted.

After Sivaramakrishnan’s tweet, Indian fans were quick to agree with the ex-cricketer’s suggestion. Some fans also expressed their doubt about who would be India’s first-team wicketkeeper in the upcoming ODI World Cup if Rahul fails to get fully fit ahead of the event.

According to a fan, not only KL Rahul but any Indian player, who is coming out of an injury break, should also be tested in the domestic circuit before earning back his place in the Indian squad.