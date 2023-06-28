'Day 58': KL Rahul Offers Massive Fitness Update as he Hits the Gym; Shreyas Iyer Also Seen in Background

Former Team India vice-captain KL Rahul on Wednesday shared a massive update on his fitness as he was seen in the gym, alongside Shreyas Iyer as both players continued their road to recovery at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Rahul shared a gym selfie wherein Iyer was also visible in the background as two Indian batters continue to recover from their respective injury woes. Rahul had picked up an injury on his leg while playing for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2023.

Iyer meanwhile had last played for India in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023, and he has been ruled out of action ever since.

Both Rahul and Iyer have undergone surgeries for their respective issues, and the duo would be gunning to get back into action as less than 100 days remain before the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

Rahul had an interesting caption as he revealed that it has been 58 days since he has been sidelined due to injury.

“Day 58," wrote the 31-year-old in the caption of his mirror gym selfie as Iyer was spotted sitting on another machine in the background.

Apart from KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant are also recovering from their respective injuries at the NCA. Bumrah has been bowling seven overs in the nets at NCA according to a recent PTI report, and the star pacer will also start bowling next month.

