'Why is Mr Rajni Doing so Extra?': Can You Decode Ishan Kishan's Cryptic Comment on KL Rahul's Instagram Video?

Indian batsman KL Rahul has been working hard in the recovery room to get back to the fold following an injury to the player during the recently concluded season of the Indian Premier League.

Lucknow Super Giants’ skipper KL Rahul suffered an injury during the IPL 2023 game against Royal Challengers while fielding.

ALSO READ| Mitchell Starc Waits in Queue at Trent Bridge to Support Wife Alyssa Healy And Australia in 1st Women’s Ashes Test

He sustained an injury on his right thigh, and the Karnataka-born player opted to undergo surgery for the same, which ruled him out of the World Test Championship 2023 Final at The Oval, which India eventually went on to lose to Australia.

Advertisement

Following the successful completion of the procedure, the wicketkeeper-batsman has been undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

He shared a couple of videos of his rehabilitation at the centre on Instagram and fellow Indian wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan posted a cryptic statement on the comment section of the post.

Rahul posted a series of videos and images with the caption “Week so far".

Under the post, Kishan posted a comment that read “Why is Mr Rajni doing so extra".

The comment left the cricket-loving population of the nation scratching their head as they tried to put a finger on the exact reason for the comment.

Advertisement

India take on West Indies in their upcoming assignment, which begins on the 12th of July. The teams will battle it out against each other as they go head to head in 2 Tests, 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is in the Caribbean.

ALSO READ| ‘Gautam Gambhir Should Call Virat Kohli And Apologise’: Ahmed Shehzad on LSG Mentor And RCB Batter Spat During IPL 2023