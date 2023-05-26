'I'd be Delighted to Give Him my Signed Jersey': KL Rahul's Promise to Adorable Fan Wins Internet

A cute kid picked KL Rahul as his favourite player among all ten IPL captains and the adorable fan has now grabbed the attention of the Indian opener.

The father of the kid shared the video on Twitter, in which the cute little boy could be seen recognising every IPL captain from a graphic on the television screen.

After completing the task, the 4-year-old was asked to point at his favourite player from the list and without any hesitation, he took the name of Rahul.

Now, the Lucknow Super Giants skipper has quoted the video, promising to send a signed jersey to his little fan. “That’s so sweet," Rahul wrote while asking for the address of the kid so that he could keep his promise to send a jersey.

Rahul is quite recognised for his calm and composed attitude on the field.

Soon after Rahul’s Tweet came to light, fans swooped into the comment section and showered immense praise on the cricketer for his “sweet gesture" towards the little fan.

Rahul’s journey in the IPL 2023 came to an abrupt halt.

The Lucknow captain picked up an unfortunate leg injury during his team’s league match game against Royal Challengers Bangalore on May 1.

While chasing a ball in the second over of Bangalore’s batting, Rahul ended up tearing a tendon in his right thigh. He immediately got off the field and did not return till Lucknow’s chase of 127 runs got into a tense scenario.

Following the injury, Rahul was ruled out from the remainder of the season with Krunal Pandya replacing him as Lucknow’s new captain.

The Krunal Pandya-led unit was able to qualify for the Playoffs after finishing third on the table. But they were crushed by Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator game.

The Lucknow batting unit could not cope with Mumbai’s exceptional bowling on the slow Chennai track, falling 82 runs short of a 183-run target.

Not only for Lucknow, but Rahul’s injury also turned out to be a huge blow for the Indian team. The star opener also pulled out from the squad for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia which will begin on June 7 at The Oval.

Sharing an emotional note on Instagram, Rahul said that he would have to go through surgery on his right thigh and won’t travel to England with the WTC-bound Indian unit. “My focus will be on my rehabilitation and recovery in the coming weeks. It’s a tough call to make, but I know it’s the right one to ensure a full recovery," he added in the post.