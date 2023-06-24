KL Rahul May Not Get Fit on Time for Asia Cup 2023: Report

With less than four months remaining before the 2023 ODI World Cup, the Indian team is sweating on the fitness of a number of their first-choice stars who have been out of action for various lengths.

Jasprit Bumrah hasn’t played competitive cricket since September 25 last year as he continues recovery from a major surgery. CricketNext recently reported that the right-arm pacer might make a comeback through Ireland T20Is in August 2023.

Rishabh Pant, who met with an accident on the New Year’s Eve, is also in the midst of his rehabilitation but there’s no update over when he’ll attain full fitness to start playing again.

KL Rahul is the third major injury concern who hurt his thigh midway through IPL 2023 that forced him to undergo surgery and he recently returned to India and flew to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru to start his recovery.

Shreyas Iyer is another player who underwent a surgery for a back issue in April this year.

Should Bumrah be able to make a return in August, it’s certain he will be part of India’s Asia Cup campaign, a tournament that will help them fine tune their plans and preparations for the world cup.

The big questions is: When will Rahul return?

A report in Cricbuzz says that the batter might not get ready for the Asia Cup though.

The ODI World Cup will be played in October-November in India and the Rohit Sharma-led side will be hoping their wait for a first ICC trophy since 2013 will end with the marquee event.

However, for that to happen India will need all their stars fully fit and available.