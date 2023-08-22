'Secretly Prayed for KL Rahul': Venkatesh Prasad Visits Swami Narayan Temple With Suniel Shetty

Former India fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad has shared with a picture with Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty revealing the duo visited the Swami Narayan temple in New Jersey and prayed for their fellow citizens and the national cricket team to do well in the upcoming ODI World Cup.

And he cheekily added to have performed a secret prayer for KL Rahul to have a good run as well to silence his critics including himself.

For the unversed, Suniel is Rahul’s father-in-law with the India cricketer getting married to his daughter Athiya in January this year.

Advertisement

And then there’s the small matter of Prasad taking Rahul to the task following his poor show during the Border Gavaskar Trophy at home that triggered a social media spat with another former cricketer Aakash Chopra.

“Visited the Swami Narayan temple in New Jeresy with Anna (Suniel)," Prasad posted on X, a social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Prayed for well being of all Bharatvasis & for the Indian Team to do well in the World Cup. Also secretely (sic) prayed for KL to smash it to all corners, have a great world cup and silence his critics like me. Sab khush rahein," he added.

Prasad had later clarified his comments which created a storm on social media.

Speaking to CNN News18, the 54-year-old said he’s not against a particular player but was simply expressing his opinion while not crossing the line.

Advertisement

“I’ve got nothing against anybody but it’s just that whatever I feel I say it. Few people take it; few don’t. It’s up to them. It’s not that I’ve only spoken about KL Rahul. I even expressed my opinion over Sarfaraz Ahmed as well who has been performing brilliantly. I have sure that I didn’t cross the line, as simple as that. Few people have taken it very seriously and few have criticised," Prasad told CNN News 18.