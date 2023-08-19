KL Rahul Starts Wicketkeeping Ahead of Asia Cup 2023: Report

Days after footage of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer batting during a practice match at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru went viral, a latest report claims that the former has shown significant improvement regarding match fitness as he’s started donning the gloves for extended period.

With Rishabh Pant unlikely to get fit in time for the ODI World Cup 2023, India will be relying heavily on someone like Rahul do fulfill the dual role of a solid middle-order batter and wicketkeeper.

However, Rahul underwent surgery earlier this year after hurting his thigh during an IPL match. Since then, he’s been undergoing rehabilitation at the NCA hoping to achieve full fitness ahead of Asia Cup and ODI World Cup.

“Rahul showed impressive fitness levels over the match simulation programme (at the NCA) while batting and doing the wicketkeeping duties for an extended period (today)," news agency PTI quoted as source as saying.

“He has started batting from earlier this week and has now added wicketkeeping as well," the source added.

Rahul’s progress will be music to the ears of Indian team management but there are still concerns over Iyer who may need a longer time to recuperate.

Like Rahul, Iyer has also been testing himself through match simulations, showing improvement and a call on his availability could be taken in the upcoming days.

Rahul averages 40.17 when batting at no. 4 and it improves to 53 when he’s batted at no. 5. He last appeared in an ODI in March this year.