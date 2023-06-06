Trends :WTC 2023 FinalIndia vs Australia Day 2Prasidh Krishna EngagementShikhar DhawanDanushka Gunathilaka
Home » Cricket Home » 'Kohli Will Wake up Differently Against Australia': Ravi Shastri's Staggering Prediction Ahead of WTC Final

'Kohli Will Wake up Differently Against Australia': Ravi Shastri's Staggering Prediction Ahead of WTC Final

Comes the WTC Final in London, all eyes will be on Kohli when he takes the field against the Australians

Advertisement

Curated By: Aakash Biswas

News18.com

Last Updated: June 06, 2023, 17:21 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

Ravi Shastri's massive prediction about Virat Kohli
Ravi Shastri's massive prediction about Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli will hold the key when India take on Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval, starting Wednesday. He has been in superb form lately and former head coach Ravi Shastri believes that the ace Indian batter will go all guns blazing against the Aussies in the much-awaited face-off.

Unlike the previous WTC final, in which India lost to New Zealand in 2021, Kohli has been in a different zone altogether. Earlier this year, he ended the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as the second-highest scorer of the series, with 297 runs, ending his century draught in the longest format of the game. Kohli scored 186 in the Ahmedabad Test, helping India post 571 in the first innings. The game ended in a draw while the former India skipper was adjudged the player of the match for his brilliant triple figures.

WTC Final 2023 IND vs AUS Live Updates

Advertisement

His red-hot form continued in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) where he scored 639 runs in 14 games, ending the season as the second top-scorer of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) after skipper Faf du Plessis (730 runs).

Comes the WTC Final in London, all eyes will be on Kohli when he takes the field against the Australians. In a video posted by the ICC on Instagram, Shastri said if the star batter gets 20 runs to start with, he will have a blast on the English soil.

“Virat Kohli will wake up differently if the match is against Australia, he smells the coffee much earlier if it’s Australia, so if he gets going, gets to 20, then we will have some fun," Shastri said.

Kohli has 28 Test centuries to his name and if he manages to score another, he will with legendary Australian batter Don Bradman’s career tally. In terms of active cricketers, Kohli will also draw level with England star Joe Root, who has 29, behind only Steve Smith, who has 30 tons.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | From Overtaking Don Bradman to Surpassing Rahul Dravid: All Records Virat Kohli Can Break at WTC Final

top videos
  • Harbhajan Singh Points Out India's 'Costly Mistake' against Australia on Day 1 in WTC 2023 Final
  • Rinku Singh has been very consistent: Tanmay Srivastava | IPL 2023 | Kolkata Knight Riders | KKR
  • Sourav Ganguly Slams Rohit Sharma For Giving Away 'Easy Runs' to Australia on Day 1 of WTC Final
  • Ind vs Aus: Team India Makes Big Blunder As Australia Take an Edge At The End of Day 1 | WTC 2023
  • WTC Final | IND vs AUS | Travis Head Creates History | Cricket News | India vs Australia

    • A century will also mean he becomes the sole owner of the second spot in the list of most hundreds by an Indian against Australia in Tests. Virat and Sunil Gavaskar have eight each with Sachin leading the list with 11.

    Kohli also needs just 21 runs to get to 2,000 runs in Test cricket against Australia and 55 more runs to touch the 5,000-run mark against Australia across all formats.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Aakash BiswasAakash Biswas, Chief Sub-Editor at News18.com, finds mental peace watching the g...Read More

    first published: June 06, 2023, 17:21 IST
    last updated: June 06, 2023, 17:21 IST
    Read More