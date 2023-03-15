'Kohli, Yuvraj and I Were Standing...' Mohammad Amir Recalls Hilarious Incident During 2017 Champions Trophy Final

India against Pakistan is one of the fiercest rivalries in the sporting arena. Despite their teams being arch-rivals, players from both countries are very cordial with each other off the field. Pakistan stunned Team India in the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy, achieving an easy victory over them.

But after the match, players like Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Amir were seen indulging in a light-hearted chat. Now Amir has revealed that Malik had recalled a hilarious anecdote in front of Kohli and Yuvraj in the post-match ceremony of the 2017 Champions Trophy final.

“If you remember, when we won the Champions Trophy final, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj, you, I and Azhar Ali were standing and the way you were explaining that dropped catch of Saeed Ajmal was very funny for me." Amir said to Shoaib Malik on the Cricket Kahani show on A Sports.

Shoaib Malik, who was also a part of the show, went on to recall the hilarious incident and divulge some more details.

Malik said, “It is one of those things that no matter how many times you discuss it, it still makes you laugh. I go into that phase. He was sitting there with his hands representing a flower. When he tried to take the catch, the ball was completely away from his hands. My mistake was that I should have said Yes to that catch, but when I saw him fold his hands, I felt it was an easy catch and that Saeed would take it. But when he dropped it, I asked him ‘Why didn’t you take that catch?’ He said to me ‘I folded my hands like that because I was getting ready to take it in case you drop it.’ I was like ‘Boss, I had let it go already.’ Saeed Ajmal is a wonderful chap. He makes you laugh so much that it is unbelievable."

The incident that Shoaib Malik is referring to occurred in a Pakistan-West Indies ODI match. In that match, Saeed Ajmal had dropped a sitter of a catch in an amusing manner.

Both Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Amir are currently playing for the Karachi Kings franchise in the Pakistan Super League.

