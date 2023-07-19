Krunal Pandya Shares Heartwarming Family Photo on His Son's First Birthday

India all-rounder Krunal Pandya was found in a cheerful mood while celebrating the first birthday of his son Kavir. Sharing a heartfelt note on Instagram, Krunal wrote. “Happy 1st to our boy, who stole our hearts from the moment we held him in our arms. We love you so much." The Lucknow Super Giants cricketer shared a couple of adorable pictures of him along with his son Kavir and wife Pankhuri Sharma. Krunal tied the knot with Pankhuri in Mumbai in December 2017. Krunal’s heart-warming post went viral in no time garnering more than 1,70,000 likes. The photos sparked a reaction from India batter KL Rahul who dropped a red-heart emoji and a hug emoji, as a token of love. Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya’s wife, Natasa Stankovic also shared two heart-eyed emojis to send her best wishes to Kavir.

Advertisement

Pandya was amongst the few cricketers to attend the epic Wimbledon Men’s Singles final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic at the Centre Court on Sunday. In another Instagram post the couple was seen posing outside the North East Hall of the Court. “All suited up for some magical tennis at Centre Court. Thank you for the entertainment", wrote the Indian international in the caption.

Krunal Pandya is currently plying his trade for Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League. In IPL, the 32-year-old was last seen in action during the Eliminator against Mumbai Indians earlier this year. Krunal had been promoted to the role of captain after his teammate KL Rahul suffered an injury during a game against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Krunal had a quiet outing in the last season of IPL scoring 188 runs in 15 matches. He did impress with his bowling, picking up nine wickets in the 16th season of IPL. Lucknow Super Giants’ campaign came to an end at the hands of Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2023 season.