Krunal Pandya Turns 32: A Look at the Indian All-rounder's Top Performances in IPL

HAPPY BIRTHDAY KRUNAL PANDYA: With an astonishing strike rate of 136.7, Krunal Pandya is undoubtedly one of the most favoured choices in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Pandya’s performance with the ball has been no less remarkable. After playing 98 matches, the Gujarat-born all-rounder enjoys a formidable economy rate of 7.31.

Pandya made his IPL debut with Mumbai Indians in 2016 during a game against Gujarat Lions (now-defunct). Pandya’s sensational knock of 86 in his debut IPL season helped him in gain prominence. After spending six prolific seasons with Mumbai Indians, Pandya was roped in by Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the IPL 2022 edition.

As Krunal Pandya celebrates his 32nd birthday today, it is time to look at some of his terrific performances in the IPL.

86 vs Delhi Daredevils, 2016

Krunal Pandya pulled off a blistering knock of 86 during his debut IPL season in 2016. Pandya sent Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) bowlers on a leather hunt after smashing seven boundaries and six sixes. Pandya’s 37-ball 86 still remains his highest score in the IPL. His power-packed show guided Mumbai Indians to a mammoth total of 206/4. Mumbai eventually won the contest quite comfortably by 80 runs.

47 vs Rising Pune Supergiant, 2017

Krunal Pandya lit up the IPL 2017 final with a commendable knock of 47. His crucial batting performance helped Mumbai Indians reach a respectable total of 129. Mumbai Indians eventually won the summit clash by one run.

3/14 vs Gujarat Lions, 2017

Krunal Pandya showcased his brilliance with the ball during a fixture against Gujarat Lions (now-defunct) in 2017. Pandya had picked up three wickets after conceding just 14 runs in his four overs. Later, he excelled with the bat after producing a vital innings of 29. Pandya was adjudged Man of the Match for displaying a sensational all-round performance.

3/19 vs Mumbai Indians, 2022

In the latest edition of the IPL, Krunal Pandya came up with another spectacular bowling performance against his former side Mumbai Indians. Batting first, Lucknow Super Giants had posted 168/6. Pandya scripted astonishing figures of 3/19 to restrict the five-time IPL champions to 132/8.

42 vs Chennai Super Kings, 2019

Krunal Pandya came up with another magnificent knock of 42 against Chennai Super Kings during the league stage of the IPL 2019. Pandya’s vital knock guided Mumbai Indians to a formidable total of 170/5. Rohit Sharma’s men ultimately emerged victorious in the contest by 37 runs.

