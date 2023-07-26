Trends :Ashes 2023Mohammed SirajShubman GillSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
Home » Cricket Home » Kul-Cha is Back: Spin Twins Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav in High Spirits as They Pose in New ODI Jerseys

Kul-Cha is Back: Spin Twins Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav in High Spirits as They Pose in New ODI Jerseys

Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav will be back in action for the first time since IPL 2023.

Advertisement

Curated By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: July 26, 2023, 08:12 IST

New Delhi, India

Kuldeep Yadav (left) and Yuzvendra Chahal (BCCI Photo)
Kuldeep Yadav (left) and Yuzvendra Chahal (BCCI Photo)

With the Tests done and dusted, the Indian team is gearing up for a three-match ODI series vs West Indies that gets underway from Thursday. The one-dayers kickstart their final tune-up for the 2023 ODI World Cup which will be held in India for the first time since 2011 when they became the first host nation to lift the trophy.

A bunch of stars will be returning to action for the first time at international level including allrounder Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson among others.

The pair of Chahal and Kuldeep, collectively known as ‘Kul-Cha’ has gotten into the ODI mode with the BCCI sharing a picture of the two star spinners rocking the new Indian jersey as they pose for the cameras.

Advertisement

The series will be crucial for both the wristspinners as they would want to leave an impression in the hopes of cementing their places in India’s XI for the World Cup that starts from October 5.

The duo would want to shake off the rust having not played any competitive cricket since IPL 2023.

Chahal, 33, has taken 121 wickets in 72 ODIs so far whole Kuldeep has 134 wickets in 84 ODIs.

The first ODI of the series will be held on July 27 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados which will also be playing host to the second match. The third match will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Ashes 2023 Highlights: Australia Take Day 1 Honours in Fifth Test After Mitchell Starc's Heroics

    • The ODIs will then give way to a five-match T20I series that gets underway from August 3 in Trinidad.

    India’s ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Feroz KhanFeroz Khan, Principal Correspondent at News18, has been covering sports for over...Read More

    first published: July 26, 2023, 08:12 IST
    last updated: July 26, 2023, 08:12 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App