Lahore Qalanadars vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pakistan Super League 2023 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Lahore Qalanadars need to battle past Peshawar Zalmi in the second Eliminator game in order to book a ticket for this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) final. The highly anticipated encounter between two Pakistan stars- Shaheen Shah Afridi and Babar Azam- is slated to be held on March 18 at the Gaddafi Stadium. Lahore advanced to the knockout stage as the group topper but in the first Qualifier, they fell short of Multan Sultans, who have already made their way to the summit game. On the other hand, the Peshawar unit might not have enjoyed a memorable outing in the group league but stunned Islamabad United in the first Eliminator to keep their hope alive.

Babar Azam’s red-hot form continued in the Islamabad game as the Peshawar opener notched up a crucial half-century, scoring 64 runs off 39 deliveries. Powered by the captain’s knock and Mohammad Harris’ quickfire 34-run cameo, took them to a mammoth 183 runs. Islamabad’s Alex Hales and Sohaib Maqsood pulled off a promising start to the chase but could not get proper support from the other batters. In the end, Shadab Khan’s side fell 12 runs short of the target. Meanwhile, in their first playoff appearance, the Lahore batting unit suffered a massive collapse as they were bundled out for just 76 runs, in reply to Multan’s 160.

Advertisement

Ahead of Friday’s Pakistan Super League 2023 match between Lahore Qalanadars and Peshawar Zalmi; here is all you need to know:

What date Pakistan Super League 2023 match between Lahore Qalanadars and Peshawar Zalmi will be played?

The Pakistan Super League 2023 match between Lahore Qalanadars and Peshawar Zalmi will take place on March 17, Friday.

Where will the Pakistan Super League 2023 match Lahore Qalanadars vs Peshawar Zalmi be played?

The Pakistan Super League 2023 match between Lahore Qalanadars and Peshawar Zalmi will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Advertisement

What time will the Pakistan Super League 2023 match between Lahore Qalanadars and Peshawar Zalmi begin?

The Pakistan Super League 2023 match between Lahore Qalanadars and Peshawar Zalmi will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Friday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Lahore Qalanadars vs Peshawar Zalmi Pakistan Super League 2023 match?

Lahore Qalanadars vs Peshawar Zalmi match will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Advertisement

How do I watch the live streaming of the Lahore Qalanadars vs Peshawar Zalmi Pakistan Super League 2023 match?

Lahore Qalanadars vs Peshawar Zalmi match will be streamed live on the Sony Liv mobile app and website in India.

Lahore Qalanadars vs Peshawar Zalmi Possible Starting XI:

Lahore Qalanadars Predicted Starting Line-up: Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (C), David Wiese, Abdullah Shafique, Zaman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, Kamran Ghulam, Sam Billings, Haris Rauf

Peshawar Zalmi Predicted Starting Line-up: Babar Azam (C), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris, Azmatullah Omarzai, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Haseebullah Khan (WK), Jimmy Neesham, Aamir Jamal, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Salman Irshad, Wahab Riaz

Get the latest Cricket News here