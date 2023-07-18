LAKR vs SFU Dream11 Prediction For Major League Cricket T20: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain, And Probable XIs For LAKR vs SFU

LA Knight Riders will take on San Francisco Unicorns in the 8th T20 game of Major League Cricket. Both teams have played two games and currently sit at the bottom of the table.

This T20 game shall be hosted by Grand Prairie Stadium on July 19. LA Knight Riders have lost both their games while San Franciso Unicorns have picked up a victory in one of their two games.

LA Knight Riders lost their opening game of Major League Cricket against Texas Super Kings by 69 runs. A massive four-wicket haul from Mohammad Mohsin in three overs, sunk the chances of a comeback. They got blown away in their second game of Major League Cricket against MI New York, losing the game by more than 100 runs.

San Francisco Unicorns, on the other hand, won their opening game against MI New York. Corey Anderson played a scintillating inning, scoring 91 runs in 52 balls. He hit seven sixes in the game. Shadab Khan also stepped up for the unicorns hitting 61 runs in 30 balls. Off the brilliant batting performances, the Unicorns managed to emerge victorious in the epic T20 clash, winning the match by 22 runs.

San Francisco are surely the favourites to win Wednesday’s T20 clash against LA Knight Riders. It would be interesting to see if LA can bounce back from the two victories to pick up the win against the Unicorns.

LAKR vs SFU Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Shadab Khan

Vice-captain: Corey Anderson

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Wade, Finn Allen

Batters: Rilee Rossouw, Aaron Finch, Martin Guptill, Corey Anderson

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Shadab Khan, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Ali Khan

LAKR vs SFU Probable XIs:

LAKR Probable XI: Martin Guptill, Unmukt Chand, Rilee Rossouw, Nitish Kumar, Jaskaran Malhotra (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine (c), Corne Dry, Adam Zampa, Lockie Ferguson, Ali Khan

SFU Probable XI: Shayan Jahangir, Tim David, Dewald Brevis, Hammad Azam, Kieron Pollard (c), Monank Patel, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Nosthush Kenjinge, Trent Boult, Kagiso Rabada, Ehsan Adil

LAKR vs SFU Full Squad