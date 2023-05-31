Lancashire Cricket Club Installs COVID-19 Memorial At Old Trafford

The Lancashire Cricket Club has installed a COVID-19 memorial at its home ground Old Trafford to honour the members who lost their lives due to the virus.

“A new memorial has been installed at Emirates Old Trafford to pay tribute to those Members who sadly passed away during the Covid-19 pandemic. The Club worked alongside the Members’ Representative Group on the memorial and it’s located in the garden area adjacent to the Point. Members and supporters are encouraged to visit it during the next game here at Emirates Old Trafford which sees Lancashire Lightning take on Durham in the Vitality Blast on Friday 18 June," read an official statement by the county club.

Earlier this year in March, a memorial was installed to mark the third anniversary of the United Kingdom’s first COVID-19 lockdown. It was unveiled at the National Memorial Arboretum, in Alrewas, Staffordshire.

Coming back to on-field developments, Lancashire Lightning kicked off their Vitality Blast 2023 campaign with a four-wicket win over Derbyshire Falcons. Lancashire pacer Luke Wood picked up three wickets to restrict Derbyshire to an achievable total of 179. Opening batter Luke Wells emerged as Lancashire’s highest scorer with 66 off 35 balls. Wells, thanks to his maiden T20 half-century, laid a solid foundation for his side. His’ sublime knock guided Lancashire to a four-wicket win. Lancashire scored the winning runs with four balls to spare.

Lancashire Lightning were without Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone and Phil Salt during their season opener. The English triumvirate could not take part in the game due to their Indian Premier League (IPL) duties. Star batter Keaton Jennings was also not available in the contest due to his injury.

Lancashire Lightning carried forward the momentum and remained unbeaten in their next two games. Their three-match unbeaten run came to an end earlier this week after they were thrashed by Birmingham Bears.

Batting first, Lancashire Lightning were bowled out for a paltry total of 98. Birmingham Bears, in response, reached the target with 34 balls to spare. Lancashire now occupy the third spot in the North Group of Vitality Blast 2023. In their next match, Lancashire will take on Yorkshire Vikings on Thursday.