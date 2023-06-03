Lance Klusener Feels Battle Between Australia's Bowlers and India's Batters Will Decide WTC Final

Former South Africa cricketer Lance Klusener said it is a tough call when it comes to picking a winner between India and Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, which gets underway at The Oval in south London from June 7.

When asked by reporters in a media interaction at the Calcutta Sports Journalists’ Club on Saturday, about his favourite team to win the WTC final, Klusener said, “It’s a tough call. The battle will be between Australia’s bowlers and India’s batters, the team that wins that battle will come out on top."

Klusener also called Hardik Pandya as one of the best fast-bowling all-rounders and believes the Indian possibly gave up on Test cricket a bit too easily to manage his workload.

Klusener was also all praise for countryman Faf du Plessis, who had another fruitful IPL season finishing second on the run-getters’ list behind Shubman Gill.

“Just hats off to Faf for staying fit and for being hungry, contributing in the best T20 competition in the world (for RCB).

“He’s going to Big Bash (League) now… plays as much as he can. It’s phenomenal at this age for him to have the fire inside him, we need to respect that," Klusener said.

Du Plessis had given up on Test cricket following a “breakdown" in his relationship with coach Mark Boucher.

Klusener believed it was more to do with managing his workload.

“Cricket has got to a point where there are other opportunities for you. You get to an age, you get opportunities that pay better or easier on the body, allow you to have more time at home."

Mission ‘IPL cricketer’ from Tripura

Klusener, 51, was unveiled as Tripura’s coaching consultant for the upcoming domestic season.

In his first official interaction with the media after taking over the role, Klusener said their mission would be a “success" if they can produce one IPL or India cricketer from the northeastern state.

“I want to leave a lasting impression. I like to take up challenges. If I can inspire one person to get into an IPL or the national team, then it will be a success," said Klusener, who has worked with Afghanistan, Zimbabwe, and several other franchises as coach.

As per his contract, Klusener will spend a total of 100 days coaching Tripura, providing his expertise to age-group, women’s and Ranji Trophy cricket.

“We have the coaching staff in place in all the departments. He will oversee their functioning and add valuable inputs," TCA vice-president Timir Chanda said.

Chanda further said they have retained veteran India wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha for the upcoming season.

Saha joined Tripura as mentor-cum-cricketer after falling out with Cricket Association of Bengal.

(With inputs from PTI)