Lance Klusener Joins Tripura as Consultant Ahead of Upcoming Domestic Season

Former South African all-rounder Lance Klusener has been roped in by the Tripura Cricket Association as their consultant ahead of the upcoming domestic season. Klusener, who made his debut for the Proteas in 1996 until retiring in 2004 was one of the best all-rounder at the peak of his career.

The vice-president of Tripura Cricket Association, Timir Chanda revealed that the veteran coach is set to provide his services to all the state’s all teams and will not restrict himself just to the Ranji Trophy squad.

Klusener is also expected to spend around 100 days in his new role as a consultant which begins with a 20-day camp in Agartala.

Speaking to Sportstar, Chanda confirmed the development.

ALSO READ| IPL 2023, Team of the Tournament: Best Playing XI of the Season Featuring Shubman Gill and Led by Faf du Plessis

“We had put up an advertisement on our website a few weeks ago for the job, and Lance had applied for the role along with Dav Whatmore. Though Dav later pulled out due to family commitments, Lance was keen on taking up the offer," the VP of Tripura state board revealed.

Ever since retiring from international duty, Klusener has worked with the national teams of Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and several franchise teams as coach.

The 51-year-old was also part of the coaching setup of one of the franchises in the Tamil Nadu Premier League some time ago.

“Lance’s experience will help our cricketers immensely. It’s a matter of pride for us to have someone of his stature coming in as the consultant of Tripura," Chanda added.

ALSO READ| IPL 2023 Team Review: Rajasthan Royals Lost Steam in the Second Half After a Dream Start

The Proteas legend’s manager Kaustuv Lahiri informed, “Lance has agreed to take up the role of a consultant and will spend a total of 100 days with the Tripura team. He will come in initially for a 20-day camp in Agartala and will follow it up with more visits later on."

Having played 49 Test matches with South Africa and 171 ODIs during his playing days the veteran was part of the Proteas side which reached the final of the 1990 World Cup but they lost the summit clash to Australia.

Lance is set to travel to Kolkata on Friday and will reach Agartala the next day. Meanwhile, Chanda confirmed that Tripura had managed to sign an extension with India international Wriddhiman Saha who captained Tripura last year. They are also likely to have a conversation with Saha and then appoint a coach to work in tandem with Klusener.

ALSO READ| IPL 2023 Team Review: Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Over-reliance on Virat Kohli, Du Plessis Comes Back to Haunt Them

Tripura ended their Ranji Trophy campaign last year in sixth place in the Elite Group D taking just 11 points from seven matches.