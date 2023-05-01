Latest Video Posted by IPL Clears the Air Around Rohit Sharma's Controversial Dismissal: WATCH

Rohit Sharma’s dismissal in the encounter against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday night at Wankhede Stadium became the biggest talking point of the game. Though the five-time champions defeated Sanju Samson & Co in what was the 1000th IPL game, the wicket of the MI skipper had the world talking.

The incident happened in the second over when RR pacer Sandeep Sharma bowled a knuckle ball that bamboozled Rohit Sharma who was on strike. The MI captain failed to read the variation and before he could play the shot, the zing bails lit up as the ball went past the stumps.

IPL 2023 Live Updates: LSG vs RCB

Advertisement

Controversy erupted in social media when the replays were shown on the screens, much later after Rohit had walked into the dugout. The front-on vision of the TV replays gave the impression that Sanju’s gloves had moved the bails but not the ball. The incident led to a massive uproar on social media with a majority of netizens blaming the umpires for giving a wrong decision.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

But on Tuesday evening, the IPL dropped the clip of Rohit’s dismissal on Instagram where it’s clearly visible that the ball disturbed the bail before landing in Sanju’s gloves. The video also featured a side-on-angle replay, depicting that it was a fair dismissal.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins & Losses

“The dismissal that had the world talking! IPL’s 1000th match had no shortage of drama," the caption of the video read.

Advertisement

Rohit, who also turned 36 on Monday, was dismissed cheaply for just 2 runs as the Royals had an early breakthrough.

IPL 2023: Purple Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Earlier, on Monday, Yashasvi Jaiswal’s maiden hundred went in vain as Suryakumar Yadav and Tim David carried MI to a six-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals.

The five-time champions looked in trouble when they were 104/3 in 12 overs but Suryakumar smashed 20 runs off the 13th over from Kuldeep Sen. There was no looking back from that point as he smashed eight fours and two sixes while David was brilliant in smacking two fours and five humongous sixes for Mumbai to go to seventh place in the points table with the highest successful chase in IPL at the venue.

Advertisement

(With Agency Inputs)

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here