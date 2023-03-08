Laura Wolvaardt Named Beth Mooney's Replacement in Gujarat Giants Squad For WPL 2023

South African Laura Wolvaardt will replace injured Beth Mooney in Gujarat Giants’ squad for the remainder of the Women’s Premier League 2023 in India. Wolvaardt will leave Pakistan where she was taking part PCB’s Women’s League exhibition matches.

Wolvaardt has been released by Super Women, the team she was representing in the matches and has been replaced by compatriot Sune Luus.

The 23-year-old Wolvaardt thanked Pakistan Cricket Board in a statement.

“I want to thank the PCB for this opportunity to play in the Women’s League exhibition matches. It has been an incredible short journey, but I have loved the experience. The team has been amazing and I have felt so welcoming," Wolvaardt said.

“I wish both sides the best of luck with rest of the series. I am sure both sides will strive hard and they will do well and learn a lot from the experience they will get from the matches. I cannot wait to return to Pakistan in September with the South Africa’s national women’s team and learning more about this amazing country," she added.

Wolvaardt played in just one match of the league and scored an unbeaten 53 off 36 setting up an eight-wicket win over Amazons.

She will take the place of Mooney who was leading Gujarat Giants in the inaugural season but a knee injury in the tournament opener against Mumbai Indians cut short her participation. She was picked by the franchise for a whopping Rs 2 crore at the WPL auction last month before being named their captain.

Mooney injured her knee while taking run in a massive chase of 207. She retired hurt as her team went on to lose by 143 runs. Sneh Rana has been leading Gujarat Giants in her absence.

