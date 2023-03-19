'Left Arm Swing Bowling': Harsha Bhogle's Tweet Perfectly Points Out India's Achilles Heel

Harsha Bhogle perfectly summed up India’s woes in the second ODI against Australia at Visakhapatnam as Mitchell Starc haunted the Indian top order. Having taken a 1-0 lead in the series, the home side suffered an astonishing collapse in the second match of the series, prompting a reaction from the renowned commentator Bhogle, whose four-word tweet summed up India’s troubles.

Having won the toss in Visakhapatnam, Steve Smith elected to bowl and his decision proved to be spot on.

Australia’s Mitchell Starc had troubled the Indian batters in the first ODI in Mumbai as well, the Aussie pacer picked up three wickets to rattle India’s top order and a similar story unfolded in the second match of the series.

Smith turned to Starc with the new ball and the 33-year-old left-arm pacer dismissed Shubman Gill on the fourth ball of the first over itself.

That was the first of the five wickets that the Aussie quick would claim in India’s inning, as he alone sent half of the Indian team back to the dugout.

Starc dismissed Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav and Mohammed Siraj. He would get his fifer and Australia restricted India to a total of 117.

After watching the early collapse of India, Bhogle tweeted, “Left arm swing bowling…..", highlighting how the Men in Blue have traditionally struggled against left-arm pacers.

After a 3-wicket haul in the first ODI, Starc got a fifer in the second ODI to completely overpower the home side with his lethal bowling.

In total, India could only manage 117, with Virat Kohli the highest run-scorer for his side at 31, followed by Axar Patel at 29. Ravindra Jadeja also added 16 runs to the cause, but seven Indian batters failed to reach a double-digit total.

For only the second time in history, India lost all their wickets to pacers, also Rohit’s side recorded their second-lowest total against Australia.

