'Legend of IPL': Fans Hail Yuzvendra Chahal For Becoming Highest Wicket-taker in Tournament History

Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal scripted history on Thursday as he became the leading wicket-taker in Indian Premier League history. Chahal overtook Dwayne Bravo in the most wickets tally after dismissing Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Nitish Rana in the IPL 2023 match on Thursday at Eden Gardens.

The spin maestro got the better of Rana in his first over itself as he broke the crucial partnership between the KKR skipper and Venkatesh Iyer to put pressure on the hosts.

Most Wickets in IPL

Yuzvendra Chahal - 187 wickets in 143 matches

Dwayne Bravo - 183 wickets in 161 matches

Piyush Chawla - 174 wickets in 176 matches

Amit Mishra - 160 wickets in 172 matches

Ravichandran Ashwin - 171 wickets in 196 matches

The fans on Twitter hailed Chahal for achieving the massive feat in Indian Premier League.

Chahal went on to take four wickets in the match and also dismissed Shardul Thakur, Venkatesh Iyer and Rinku Singh.

On a day RR dished out an eye-grabbing fielding display, Chahal grabbed two wickets in three balls when he dismissed KKR topscorer Iyer (57; 42b) and Thakur (1) in the middle overs before ending with figures of 4-0-25-4.

The ace spinner shared his plans of bowling at Eden Gardens.

“On this ground, I didn’t want to give easy boundaries. Wanted to keep the ball away from the batters. The pitch was slow and aiding me," Chahal said.

He further said that he will enjoy the feat after his team wins the match and collects the two crucial points.

“I never thought when I came into the IPL with MI that I’ll get here. I’m here because of all the support I’ve got along the way with family and friends. Definitely grateful to all. I hope we can win today, the batters should be able to get the runs," he said after taking wickets," he added.