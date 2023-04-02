Legendary Cricketer Salim Durani Passes Away Aged 88, PM Modi-Ravi Shastri Pay Tributes

Former Indian cricketer Salim Durani passed away at the age of 88 on April 2. Durani was well-known for his movie-star looks, a puckish sense of humour, and a penchant for hitting monstrous sixes on demand.

The cricketer breathed his last in Jamnagar, Gujarat wherein he was living with his younger brother. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Indian coach Ravi Shastri were among those who sent their condolences.

Durani is said to have undergone a proximal femoral nail surgery, he had broken his thigh bone after a fall earlier in January.

Born in Kabul, Durani played 29 Tests between 1960 and 1973. The legendary all-rounder made his India debut against Australia at Brabourne, in January, and his last Test match was against England at the same venue, 13 years later.

Apart from his ability to smash the ball at will, Durani was also a handy left-arm orthodox spin bowler. He is fondly remembered for his role in India’s 2-0 victory over England in the historic five-match Test series in 1961-62, wherein the all-rounder had picked eight and 10 wickets in victories at Calcutta and Madras respectively.

In his stellar career, he managed just one century and seven fifties scoring a total of 1,202 runs in 50 innings for the national team.

After a star-studded career in the field of cricket, Durani also went on to make his Bollywood debut starring opposite renowned actor Praveen Babi in the movie Charitra in 1973.

PM Modi expressed his grief on Twitter after Durani’s demise.

“Salim Durani Ji was a cricketing legend, an institution in himself. He made a key contribution to India’s rise in the world of cricket. On and off the field, he was known for his style. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace," tweeted the Indian Prime Minister.

“Salim Durani Ji had a very old and strong association with Gujarat. He played for Saurashtra and Gujarat for a few years. He also made Gujarat his home. I have had the opportunity to interact with him and was deeply impressed by his multifaceted persona. He will surely be missed," PM Modi added.

Former Indian coach Shastri also came up with a condolence message after the legend breathed his last.

“Easily one of the most colourful cricketers of India - Salim Durani. Rest in Peace," wrote the cricketer-turned-commentator.

