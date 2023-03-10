Legends League Cricket 2023: Gautham Gambhir's Indian Maharajas Take on Shahid Afridi's Asia Lions

Legends League Cricket gets underway in the Qatari capital of Doha on Friday as the curtain raiser will be played between the Indian Maharajas and Asia Lions.

The Indian Maharajas will be led by skipper Gautham Gambhir, while former Pakistani maverick Shahid Afridi will captain the Asia Lions.

The Indian Maharajas are made up of former team India players with renowned names such as Suresh Raina, Mohammed Kaif, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh and Robin Uthappa among their ranks.

While the Asian Lions team consists of former players from Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Nepal.

Muthiah Muralidaran, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Shoaib Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir, and Misbah-ul-Haq are some of the names that decorate the Asian Lion’s ranks.

The other team in the competition is the World Giants, captained by former Australian international Aaron Finch.

The World Giants are made up of players from Australia, England, West Indies, New Zealand, South Africa and Ireland.

Brett Lee, Chris Gayle, Hashim Amla, Paul Collingwood, Jacques Kallis and Monty Panesar are few of the legendary names that make up the World Giants unit.

Each team will face the other two sides twice with the winner of the group stage progressing directly to the final, while the second and third-placed teams will fight it out for a berth in the summit clash in the eliminator.

India Maharajas squad:

Gautam Gambhir (c), Mohammad Kaif, Murali Vijay, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Manvinder Bisla, Robin Uthappa, Ashok Dinda, Harbhajan Singh, Joginder Sharma, Parvinder Awana, Pragyan Ojha, Praveen Kumar, Pravin Tambe, S Sreesanth, Stuart Binny

Asia Lions squad:

Shahid Afridi (c), Muthiah Muralidaran, Asghar Afghan, Misbah-ul-Haq, Rajin Saleh, Abdul Razzaq, Paras Khadka, Thisara Perera, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Upul Tharanga, Abdur Razzak, Dilhara Fernando, Shoaib Akhtar, Mohammad Hafeez, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Amir

World Giants:

Aaron Finch (c), Lendl Simmons, Eoin Morgan, Ross Taylor, Chris Gayle, Hashim Amla, Paul Collingwood, Kevin O’Brien, Shane Watson, Albie Morkel, Jacques Kallis, Morne van Wyk, Monty Panesar, Morne Morkel, and Brett Lee

