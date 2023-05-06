'Let's go With the Majority': MS Dhoni Attributes CSK's Win Over MI to Team's Ability to Sort Out Confusion

Chennai Super Kings picked up a crucial win over the Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday as the home side romped to a dominant win by 6 wickets.

Skipper MS Dhoni attributed the win to the team’s ability to cooperate with the decision of the majority when in doubt and said that the win gives the four-time champions a cushion in terms of the league standings.

“Crucial game for a simple reason, the middle of the table has a logjam. This win gives a cushion, but we can’t get comfortable with it because one or two teams are close and are facing each other," he began.

“We haven’t had a couple of games go in our way, so, good to be on the winning side."

Dhoni won the toss and opted to field first, but said that there was a dilemma about the decision ahead of the toss.

“Frankly I was slightly doubtful, I wanted to bat first, but the think tank together said there is a chance of rain. I had a simple calculation that the game starts at 3:30 pm and if we are batting first and get about 2 hours to play, a major part of the game would be done with," he explained.

But, ultimately, in a move that has become a trademark of one of the most successful captains to ever have played the game, he opted to go with the decision of the majority.

“But I was slightly outnumbered and I said ‘let’s go with the majority. Ultimately, our strength has been to talk about things and decide what’s best for the team and go with the majority when there’s confusion."

“As I said, it was slightly confusing as I felt the wicket could slow down. It has always been very good initially and I strongly felt that the rain would come after the majority of the game is done and would not have a big impact," he added.

Matheesha Pathirana starred for the home side with his figures of 3 for 15 in his quota of 4 overs, and Dhoni heaped praise on the Sri Lankan after the victory.

“People who don’t have very clean, conventional action, batsmen have a difficult time picking it and when trying to go after the bowler. But his consistency, variation, and pace make him special."

“What’s important is to keep an eye on how much cricket he is playing. I feel he should not play red-ball cricket, not even get close to it, even play only ICC tournaments with ODIs and keep the rest as less as possible, because he’s not someone who’ll change a lot. This is what he’ll do. So you can always use him at crucial times. But make sure he’s fit and available for all the ICC tournaments and he’ll be a great asset for Sri Lanka," Dhoni emphasised.

He also noted the young player’s development and that he will be a good addition to the Lankan Lions in years to come.

“Not to forget, he’s a really young boy. Last time he came, he was very lean but has put on muscle and is stronger. I feel he’ll serve for a long time in Sri Lankan cricket but he’ll have to keep an eye on how much he bowls," he concluded.

