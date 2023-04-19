Trends :CSK VS SRH LIVECSK VS SRH Dream11Chennai Pitch ReportSourav GangulyDC VS KKR
Home » Cricket Home » 'Life Has Come a Full Circle': Rohit Sharma Says 'Confident' Arjun Tendulkar Understands His Role

'Life Has Come a Full Circle': Rohit Sharma Says 'Confident' Arjun Tendulkar Understands His Role

Arjun Tendulkar made his IPL debut against KKR and took his first wicket against SRH in Hyderabad

Curated By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: April 19, 2023, 07:36 IST

Hyderabad, India

Arjun Tendulkar dismissed Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the last over for his first IPL wicket. (AP Photo)
A Tendulkar is again representing Mumbai Indians after 10 years, life has indeed come a full circle for the five-time IPL champions. Left-arm fast bowling allrounder Arjun Tendulkar, son of the legendary cricketer Sachin, recently made his IPL debut for MI and in his second game, took his first wicket of the tournament while playing a key role in their 14-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Arjun, 23, was asked to defend 20 runs in the final over of SRH chase, a task the youngster aced with flying colours. He allowed just five runs off as many deliveries and picked up the wicket of Bhuvneshwar Kumar as well.

MI captain Rohit says Arjun is aware of his role and has a clear plan on what he wants to do during a match,

“Life has come a full circle. Arjun has been a part of this team for three years. He understands what he wants to do. He is quite confident as well. He is clear in his plans. He is trying to swing the new ball and bowl yorkers at the death," Rohit said during the post-match presentation.

Arjun, during a chat with the broadcasters, shed some light on his plans.

“Obviously, it was great getting my first IPL wicket. I just had to focus on what was in hand, the plan and executing it. Our plan was just to bowl wide and get the long boundary into play, make the batsman hit it to the longer side," he said.

“I love bowling, I am happy to bowl anytime the captain asks me to and just stick to the team plan and give my best," Arjun added.

The win was MI’s third in five attempts and with that, they have jumped to the sixth spot on the IPL points table. They will next face Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

first published: April 19, 2023, 07:36 IST
last updated: April 19, 2023, 07:36 IST
