'Like a Kid Wanting to Get Back to Cricket': Punjab Kings’ Liam Livingstone Eager to ‘Get Going Again’

English all-rounder Liam Livingstone could join up with the Punjab Kings sometime this week as he expects clearance from the English Cricket Board to be issued soon.

As per reports, Livingstone could feature for the PBKS in their fixture against holders Gujarat Titans scheduled to take place on the 13th of April.

“Hopefully over the next couple of days, I’ll get the clearance to head out there. I’m really looking forward to getting back out, getting back playing, and hopefully over the next 48 hours or so I’ll finally get that," said the Englishman on LancsTV’s coverage of Lancashire’s opening County Championship match against Surrey.

Livingstone hasn’t played competitive cricket since his Test Debut four months ago against Pakistan. The 29-year-old injured his knee during the Rawalpindi Test and was also experiencing recursive pain in his right ankle, which he tweaked during last year’s season of the Hundred.

“I’m getting there, finally," Livingstone said.

“It’s been a long road: three or four days a week at the gym over the last three or four months. Maybe towards the end of this week or the start of next week, I’ll fly out to India and get going again," the all-rounder said.

“I’m Feeling much better. I had some injections midway last week. It’s settled it down a lot, finally been able to get outside and do some running and get back to proper cricket stuff. That’s probably been about four or five days now, so just trying to build back up to match fitness now."

“I got over my ankle to play in the World Cup, then my knee has been a bit of a niggly one. I finally sorted that out and my ankle flared up again. Hopefully, they’re both under control now and it’ll be nice to get back to playing finally," the Englishman elaborated.

Livingstone reflected on his return to fitness and said that he was thrilled that the date of his comeback seems to be up in the vicinity.

“It’s been a difficult couple of months, but finally now I’m like a little kid wanting to get back to playing cricket again."

Livingstone also opined on how the experience of playing in India could bode well for the English national team, come the ODI World Cup in October-November later this year.

“You’re seeing so many English lads in the IPL at the moment, gaining great experience," he said.

“I spoke to Sam Curran last night actually, after the game. He said the ball was like a bar of soap, and you don’t quite realise it at the time but that’s such a good experience for not only Sam but for England moving forward in eight months’ time. It might be like that in a World Cup semi-final or whatever," the 29-year-old added.

“It’s a great experience for the lads that are out there at the moment. Hopefully, that sets us up well; we’ve got loads of lads out there which is great: we’ve got a really well-balanced team at the moment, and we’ve got a lot of talent within our group. We’ve got a great environment and everyone loves being around each other, so hopefully, India will be good towards the end of the year," opined the English all-rounder.

PBKS have won both their outings this season and sit second in the table with 4 points. Their next assignment in the IPL 2023 is against Sunrishers Hyderabad at Mohali on the 9th of April, before they fly down to Ahmedabad to take on Gujarat in their subsequent fixture.

