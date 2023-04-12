'Like Playing in Switzerland': CSK Captain MS Dhoni on Renovated Chepauk Stadium

Mahendra Singh Dhoni in his 200th match as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain in the Indian Premier League (IPL) said playing at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, feels like ‘playing in Switzerland’ and not like ‘old times’.

MSD won the toss for CSK and decided to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals in Chennai on Wednesday.

When asked about what is feels like to lead CSK for the 200th time, he said: “It feels good and also I feel the crowd has been fantastic. Also the fact that we started in the old stadium, it was very hot and humid. But now it feels like we’re playing in Switzerland. It’s good to play. We have seen cricket change - how T20 was played at that point of time till now, a lot has changed. The crowd has been fantastic."

Dhoni is the only captain to lead in over 250 T20 games in IPL and is the player to have played the most matches in IPL.

He is the only captain to lead an IPL franchise to 100 wins or more.

Dhoni, who has represented CSK since 2008 barring two seasons for the Rising Pune Supergiants, played his 200th IPL match against Rajasthan Royals in 2020.

MS Dhoni was also felicitated by N.Srinivasan ahead of his landmark match.

Dhoni said the reason he decided to field first as he expects the pitch to be slightly on the slower side and the dew will come into play later in the evening.

“It will be slightly on the slower side. There could be dew around. Important to get rid of mistakes in the later stages," Dhoni said at the toss.

CSK have made two changes in their playing XI with Mitchell Santner and Dwaine Pretorius making way for Moeen Ali and Maheesh Theekshana.

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson said they would have liked to bat first anyway. “Important to keep up the momentum. Always a pleasure to come to Chepauk and play against CSK and Mahi bhai. A few changes with the impact rule — Trent Boult misses out because of a niggle," he said.

