Rohit was in good form during the ODI series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand and he will look to replicate the same versus the Aussies in the last two ODIs. He is expected to replace Ishan Kishan in the XI as Rohit shared solid partnerships with Shubman Gill this year in the ODIs.

While Australia might also make some changes to their XI after losing the first ODI. David Warner is expected to return to the side if he regained full fitness. It will be interesting to see where Mitchell Marsh bats if Warner returns to the XI.

When will the 2nd ODI match between India and Australia be played?

The Second ODI match between India and Australia will take place on March 19, Sunday.

Where will the 2nd ODI match between India and Australia be played?

The Second ODI match between India and Australia will be played at the YS Raja Reddy Cricket Stadium in Andhra Pradesh.

What time will the 2nd ODI match between India and Australia begin?

The Second ODI match between India and Australia will begin at 1:30 PM IST on Sunday.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Australia Second ODI match?

India vs Australia match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of India vs Australia Second ODI match?

India vs Australia match will be streamed live on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.

India vs Australia Possible XIs

India Predicted Line-up: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami

Australia Predicted Line-up: Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Steve Smith (C), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

Get the latest Cricket News here