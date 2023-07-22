IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 3 Highlights: West Indies 229/5 at Stumps, Trail India by 209 Runs

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari
Last Updated: July 23, 2023, 03:23 IST
Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago
West Indies 229/5 at Stumps on Day 3, they still trail India by 209 runs, a fight shown by the Windies nonetheless and after a game which finished in 3 days, the hosts will battle it out on Day 4. Thanks for tuning in today, do come around tomorrow.
End of Day 3 due to poor lighting, 22 overs bowled, 55 runs scored by the Windies, 2 wickets as West Indies reach 229/5. They still trail India by a massive 209 runs.
2 runs each from Mohammed Siraj and Mukesh Kumar’s overs. West Indies reach 228/5 after 107 overs, time for drinks. WI trail India by 210 runs.
Four runs from Mukesh Kumar’s over, Siraj gave away just a single in the preceding over, Athanaze picks a boundary against Mukesh, just 4 from the over, West Indies reach 224/5 after 105 overs.
Rohit Sharma and Co. finally opt for the new ball, Mukesh Kumar bowls a maiden over and West Indies reach 219/5, trailing India by 219 runs.
Jason Holder brings up his first boundary against Mohammed Siraj, a total of 7 runs come from it, before this Ashwin gave away just a single in his over. West Indies reach 219/5 after 102 overs.
100 overs have been bowled by India in this first innings, West Indies reach 211/5, they still trail India by 227 runs. Big margin still to go with five wickets in hand.
Jason Holder comes out to bat after play restarts and Mohammed Siraj nearly gives the Windies batter a massive scare, huge for LBW however, it seems the ball was missing leg. Windies resume from 208/5. Maiden over from Siraj.
Play to resume at 02:20, remains to be seen how long the match will be extended today to compensate for the time lost due to rain. Might be a long night for all of us who are awake late night.
Play is likely to resume at 02:20 AM IST, less than 20 minutes from now, umpires inspected the pitch and since it was covered just in the nick of time, there should be not much delay for the play to restart.
Covers put on the pitch, twice today the rain has interrupted play, both times just when a wicket fell, earlier Mukesh removed McKenzie and rain came to interrupt play and something similar happened just now. Hopefully India can get the remaining five wickets.
Ashwin gives away just a 1 run in his over, preceded by a maiden over from Mohammed Siraj, West Indies reach 208/4 after 97 overs. They trail India by 230 runs. Joshua Da Silva batting at 10 off 24, Alick Athanaze batting at 28 off 85 balls.
Eventful over from Ravindra Jadeja, 9 runs from it, a boundary with bye West Indies cross 200-run mark. WI 207/4 after 95 overs, they trail India by 231 runs.
West Indies 198/4, two runs from Jaydev Unadkat’s over, they still trail India by 241 runs. Alick Athanaze and Joshua Da Silva continue to frustrate Indian bowlers.
Just two runs on the last ball of the over from Jaydev Unadkat, half a chance, Virat Kohli dived for the catch, West Indies batters looking to fend off the Indian bowlers. WI reach 194/4, after 92 overs.
Ravindra Jadeja concedes five runs in his latest over as Mohammed Siraj’s throw costs India a boundary, West Indies reach 192/4 after 91 overs. Eventful over from Jadeja.
90 overs have been bowled, 458 dot deliveries played by the West Indies, they reach 187/4 after collecting 8 runs from the over. WI still trail India by 246 runs. Still long way to go.
Maiden overs from Ravindra Jadeja and Jaydev Unadkat, West Indies stunned slightly after the departure of Blackwood, they will ride out the storm once again. WI reach 180/4 after 89 overs.
A stunning catch from Ajinkya Rahane to remove Jermaine Blackwood, Ravindra Jadeja strikes, West Indies lose their fourth wicket just after Tea break, Blackwood was looking to attack notched a boundary but perishes after scoring 20. 4 runs from the over and a crucial wicket, WI 178/4.
West Indies finish second session on Day 3, they reach total of 174/3 at Tea, trailing India by 264 runs. 86 overs have been bowled, India will opt for a new ball after the Tea brake, hopefully looking to get wickets. Short break, do return for the third session.
Just a single run from Jaydev Unadkat’s over, an interesting stat shows West Indies have scored with a strike rate of just over 1-run per over in this second session, 32 overs have been bowled. WI 172/3 after 84 overs.
Just before Tea, Indian captain Rohit turns to Jaydev Unadkat, he bowls a maiden over, and Ashwin also bowled a maiden. Ravindra Jadeja gives away just 2 runs in his over, West Indies reach 171/3 after 83 overs. India still lead by 267 runs.
Athanaze survives another DRS review, Ashwin was pretty convinced, asks Rohit for the review, ball struck the batter right in front of the stumps, Erasmus not convinced, India review and replays show umpire’s call. End of another maidne over, West Indies 169/3.
Big appeal from the Indian players, however the umpire doesn’t agree, Virat Kohli was fully convinced! He asks Rohit to go for DRS, the Indian captain eventually agrees with just 1 second remaining, however replays show there was no nick, end of an eventful maiden over, WI reach 169/3.
Alick Athanaze smashes two back to back boundaries against Ravichandran Ashwin, what a battle between these two, first boundary towards point, second one slammed with a slog sweep. West Indies 169/3, after 79 overs.
After a maiden over from Jadeja, interesting stat, West Indies have played a staggering 393 dot balls, Ashwin gives away 3 runs in his over, West Indies reach 160/3 after 77 overs.
Two maiden overs back to back from Ravi Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, Athanaze joins Blackwood as West Indies hope to ride the storm after Brathwaite’s departure. WI reach 157/3 after 75 overs.
Two overs with just two runs, one each from Ashwin and Jadeja, speaks volumes about the snail-pace of West Indies batting. Blackwood and Brathwaite continue to frustrate Indian bowlers. WI 152/2 after 71 overs.
Live Score India vs West Indies 2nd Test Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 3 updates from Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. West Indies made a good comeback in the match with a solid partnership with Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul for the opening wicket. The duo shared 71 runs for the opening wicket before Chanderpaul was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja. Skipper Brathwaite was accompanied with debutant Kirk McKenzie in the middle at stumps on Day 2 with West Indies posting 86/1 in reply to India’s 438 in the first innings.
After a poor batting performance in the first Test, West India have started strong in Trinidad but they need to continue the momentum on Day 3 to give India some fight. While the Indian bowlers may come up with different plans on Saturday to get the wickets as they failed to trouble the Windies batters much on Day 2.
A repeat of the swift demolition West Indies suffered in the first Test in Dominica a week earlier seemed unlikely.
Meanwhile on Day 2, with a sense of occasion befitting someone of his vast experience and considerable success, Kohli reached three figures within minutes of the start of the day from his overnight score of 88.
A square-driven boundary off fast bowler Shannon Gabriel took Kohli to the landmark in his 500th international match and his determined demeanour throughout the innings suggested a monumental effort was in the making by the 34-year-old.
He was undone by an error of judgement when he was run out for 121. Alzarri Joseph’s direct hit at the non-striker’s end from square-leg found Kohli just short of his ground as he scampered a single.
“This was an opportunity for me to stand up for the team and these are the sorts of occasions where I switch on completely,” said the former captain on his first Test hundred outside of India for more than four years.
“The stats and milestones and all of that are for others to talk about,” he emphasised. “If I do it in a situation where the team needs me that is more special because in 15-20 years’ time the milestones won’t matter but what will remain is the impact you left on the field and how you were able to help your team.”
Jadeja’s was the other wicket to fall in the morning session for a composed 61. Ravichandran Ashwin held the rest of the innings together before being last out to Roach for a 78-ball knock of 56. Roach and left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican led the bowling effort with three wickets each.
News18 Live Blog Team