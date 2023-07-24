IND vs WI Highlights 2nd Test Day 5: Rain Plays Spoilsport, Match Drawn; India Win Test Series 1-0

Curated By: Aakash Biswas
Last Updated: July 25, 2023, 00:26 IST
Trinidad & Tobago
India vs West Indies, 2nd Test Day 5 LIVE: India showcased their version of ‘Bazball’ in Trinidad after the rain interrupted the play multiple times on the fourth day of the ongoing second Test against West Indies. Just to have a result out of the game that had entered the penultimate day, skipper Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal hit the top gear right after Siraj’s five-for helped India bundle out the hosts for 255. While the Indian skipper smashed his fastest Test fifty, off just 35 balls. Later, Ishan Kishan got promoted to No.
So that’s that then, after four days of action, not a single ball bowled on Day 5, rain prevails and the second Test is drawn. India take the two-match Test series 1-0, and onto the ODI series we move. Thanks for sticking around, until next time, it’s goodbye.
Play called off, finally the update arrives from BCCI. The rain continued to play spoilsport, match didn’t start, not a single ball bowled on Day 5, second Test ends as a draw, India win the Test series 1-0.
Still the downpour continues in Trinidad, fans would have been frustrated by the weather. Not a single ball bowled on Day 5. The wait continues.
Rain has returned, the weather continues to play spoilsport and it seems that the second Test is likely to end in a draw after all. Even if the rain goes away, the number of overs remaining might not be enough for India to get the 8 wickets.
The wait continues, the drizzle is back and so are the covers - the tweet from BCCI. Everyone of us is awaiting rain to go away and play to start on Day 5.
This is unbelievable, the weather in West Indies is frustrating. It’s getting on my nerves now, the wait extended again as rain returns.
Play is set to resume at 11:10 PM IST, rain has stopped, and the live action on Day 5 is set to start in five minutes if rain stays away.
Oh dear, not the update anyone would have wanted, rain has returned once again, all the hard work of the groundstaff undone. Another spell of rain and fans continue to wait to witness action on Day 5.
The visuals you all had been waiting for, sun is out finally. Play set to resume from 10:45 PM IST, 67 overs are likely to be bowled. India need 8 wickets, West Indies to resume from 76/2, needing 289 runs to win.
Team India players have arrived at the stadium they are now set to kick-start their preparations for the final day of the second Test.
With play set to resume at 10:45 PM IST, 67 overs could be bowled on Day 5. India have 67 overs to pick up 8 wickets and win the second Test, otherwise the match might end in a draw.
Finally, an update, according to live broadcast images, the match is likely to start at 10:45 IST. Still an hour to go, however, if rain remains away, Day 5 will get underway in less than 60 minutes.
Had play started on time at 07:00 PM IST today, then the first session would have been finished by now. However, the rain gods had other ideas, and the entire first session has been washed out. 98 overs had to be bowled today, remains to be seen how many we can get in the remaining two sessions.
Sunny weather, clear skies as the groundstaff are working to get the pitch ready for the match to start on Day 5.
BCCI offer update on the weather, clear blue skies. No official update on the restart yet, but the groundstaff seem to be working hard to get the surface ready after relentless rain.
Finally, the covers are coming off, still no update when the play will resume however the groundstaff have begun preparing the ground. It seems there should be an update soon.
Weather has cleared, however, still no update on when play can resume, inspections going on and we should have a word very soon regarding live action on Day 5.
Finally some good news, rain has stopped at Queen’s Park Oval, seems like the weather is clearing. Will be a while before play can start after relentless rain however, fans will be hoping to see some action on Day 5.
Still raining at Queen’s Park Oval and infact the downpour has gotten heavier, every minute of rain, India’s chances of winning this second Test take a hit as it nears a draw. They would still win the series having won the previous match.
Ian Bishop offers slight positive update on air, the rain has reduced considerably, it was raining hammer and tongs earlier, but now there’s just a drizzle. However, still there is no activity from the groundsmen so it will be a while before play can resume on Day 5.
The play was due to start half hour earlier on Day 5 as well however rain continues to come down and therefore both teams will be hoping for the weather to clear. We’ll keep you updated with all the latest happenings.
Not good news, the start of Day 5 is likely to be delayed as it’s raining currently at Queen’s Park Oval. There was rain overnight and there’s rain pelting down right now as well.
It’s all to play for on Day 5, West Indies need 289 runs, India need 8 wickets. Windies to resume from 76/2, Tagenarine Chanderpaul to resume from 24 off 98, Jermaine Blackwood at 20 off 39.
India 438 & 118/2 d (Rohit Sharma 57, Yashasvi Jaiswal 38; Shannon Gabriel 1-15, Jomel Warrican 1-15)
West Indies 255 all out & 76/2 in 32 overs (Kraigg Brathwaite 28, Ashwin 2/33), need 289 runs to win
Hello and welcome to the live blog of India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 5 in Trinidad
At stumps on day four, West Indies were 76 for 2 in 32 overs with R Ashwin removing Kraigg Brathwaite (28) and Kirk McKenzie (0). The hosts need another 289 runs on the final day for an improbable win. Tagnarine Chanderpaul and Jermaine Blackwood were batting on 24 and 20 respectively at close of play.
The day saw multiple rain stoppages and only three overs could be bowled in the afternoon session. Rain is expected on day five as well and the unpredictable weather played a role in India’s ultra-attacking mindset with skipper Rohit Sharma (57 off 44) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (38 off 30) going hammer and tongs from ball one. Ishan Kishan also got into the act with an unbeaten 52 off 34 balls in his second Test and shared an unconquered 79-run stand with Shubman Gill (29 off 37).
Coming ahead of Virat Kohli at number four considering the stage of the game, Kishan made the opportunity count with a power-packed effort comprising four boundaries and a couple of sixes.
Rohit himself was in devastating touch in the morning session as he struck his fastest fifty, off 35 balls, in Test cricket. Rohit and Jaiswal batted on T20 mode after Siraj cleaned up the West Indies lower-order in the first hour of play.
With the ball, it was all about Siraj as he secured a career-best five-wicket haul with a sizzling spell and ended with figures of five for 60 in 23.4 overs. The hosts, who resumed the day at 229 for five, lost five wickets for 26 runs to concede a huge advantage to India.
Siraj, who is the leader of India’s pace attack in the Caribbean in the absence of Mohammed Shami and injured Jasrpit Bumrah, has embraced the responsibility.
However, it was debutant Mukesh Kumar who triggered the West Indies collapse by trapping southpaw Alick Athanaze (37) in front with an inswinger in the first over of the day. Play began half hour before the scheduled time after time was lost due to rain on day three.
News18 Live Blog Team