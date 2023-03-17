Home / Cricketnext / Live Cricket Score India vs Australia 1st ODI Updates: Hardik Pandya Elects to Bowl, No Umran Malik in IND's XI
Live now

Live Cricket Score India vs Australia 1st ODI Updates: Hardik Pandya Elects to Bowl, No Umran Malik in IND's XI

Live Cricket Score India vs Australia 1st ODI Match Updates

India vs Australia, 1st ODI Live Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Here you can find all the live score and updates of India vs Australia 1st ODI match from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari

News18.com

Last Updated: March 17, 2023, 13:18 IST

Mumbai, India

Live Cricket Score India vs Australia: India skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl against Australia in the first ODI at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Umran Malik, Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal failed to make it to the playing XI for India. While David Warner failed to recover in time to make the cut for Australia XI for the series opener. Read More

Mar 17, 2023 13:17 IST

Live Score IND vs AUS 1st ODI Updates

India vs Australia Head to Head in India

Total match: 64

India – 29

Australia – 30

Mar 17, 2023 13:17 IST

Live Score IND vs AUS 1st ODI Updates: Hardik Pandya Points Out Dew Reason Behind Bowling First

We’ll bowl first. It is a good track and dew factor will be there. We feel we will do well in the second innings. I got some time off, breaks are like gold dust for me so it gave me a chance to rest and improve. Playing for India every game and every format is important. With this being a WC year, the ODI format is important. We’ve gone with four quicks - Shardul, Shami, myself and Siraj. Two spinners in Jadeja and Kuldeep.

Mar 17, 2023 13:12 IST

Live Score IND vs AUS 1st ODI Updates

India vs Australia Head to Head

Total match: 143

India - 53

Australia - 80

Mar 17, 2023 13:09 IST

Live Score IND vs AUS 1st ODI Toss Updates: Australia Playing XI

Australia Playing XI: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

Mar 17, 2023 13:05 IST

Live Score IND vs AUS 1st ODI Toss Updates: India Playing XI

India Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami

Mar 17, 2023 13:01 IST

Live Score IND vs AUS 1st ODI Toss Updates: India Elect to Bowl!

India skipper Hardik Pandya wins the toss and elects to bowl first against Australia in Mumbai.

Mar 17, 2023 12:58 IST

Live Score IND vs AUS 1st ODI Updates

Star India allrounder Hardik Pandya, who will lead the side in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma in the first ODI of the three-match series against Australia in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Friday, kept his cards close to his chest when asked if he would bowl his full quota of 10 overs.

Mar 17, 2023 12:26 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs Australia 1st ODI: All Eyes on Shubman Gill!

With 567 runs and three centuries in just six ODIs, and averaging 113.40, Shubman Gill has made a cracking start to the World Cup year and Sharma’s absence in the first match will put more limelight on the right-handed batter, who is coming off a quality Test century against Australia in the fourth and final match in Ahmedabad.

Mar 17, 2023 12:19 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs Australia 1st ODI Updates: Dravid Helps Gill in Training

Mar 17, 2023 12:02 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs Australia 1st ODI Updates: Probable XIs

India Probable Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik

Australia Probable Playing XI: David Warner, Travis Head, Steve Smith (c), Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (w), Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Sean Abbott

Mar 17, 2023 12:00 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs Australia 1st ODI Updates

Welcome to our live blog of India vs Australia 1st ODI match from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

In the absence of Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya is leading the Men in Blue in the first ODI of three-match series. The hosts are riding high on confidence after a 2-1 Test series win over the Aussies but the ODI contests are expected to be more competitive as the pitches will be completely different for the white-ball contests. Australia have picked a strong squad to give a tough fight to the Men in Blue who will miss the services of Rohit Sharma in the series opener.

While Australia will be missing their skipper Pat Cummins who stayed at home after the demise of his mother. Steve Smith will lead the side in his absence. India have already announced their opening duo for the first ODI as Hardik in the pre-match press conference stated that Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan will open the innings for them. The recent form of Virat Kohli is also a great sign for Team India. While it will be a tough test for the Indian bowlers against the top-class Australian batters in this series.

What date First ODI match between India and Australia will be played?

The First ODI match between India and Australia will take place on March 17, Friday.

Where will the First ODI match India vs Australia be played?

The First ODI match between India and Australia will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the First ODI match between India and Australia begin?

The First ODI match between India and Australia will begin at 1:30 PM IST on Friday.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Australia First ODI match?

India vs Australia match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Australia First ODI match?

India vs Australia match will be streamed live on the Disney Plus Hotstar mobile app and website in India.

India vs Australia Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik

Australia Predicted Starting Line-up: David Warner, Travis Head, Steve Smith (c), Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (w), Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Sean Abbott

Get the latest Cricket News here