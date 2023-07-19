LAKR vs SFU, MLC 2023 Highlights : Matthew Wade Powers San Francisco Unicorns to 21-Run Win Over Los Angeles Knight Riders

Curated By: Vineet Ramakrishnan
Last Updated: July 19, 2023, 09:48 IST
Dallas
LAKR vs SFU, MLC 2023 Highlights: Matthew Wade’s whirlwind knock of 78 off 41 balls helped SFU to 212/7, and in reply LAKR managed only 191/5 Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Major League Cricket match between Los Angeles Knight Riders and San Francisco Unicorns from Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas. The two teams at the bottom of the table will face each other on Wednesday to improve their position in the league. LAKR have lost both of their opening matches in the league thus far and played some disappointing cricket as they got bundled out for 50 against MI New York in their last match.
Marcus Stoinis to bowl the final over with 37 runs to play with and starts with a dot ball - another dropped chance. and then a single. That’s the game, set match for the Unicorns. Sunil Narine though manages to plough to big sixes in the over, but Los Angeles Knight Riders slump to a 21-run defeat at the hands of San Francisco Unicorns. Matthew Wade the star performer for Unicorns for his blistering innings of 78 off just 41 balls. And that’s that from Dallas. Hasta La Vista!
Haris Rauf to bowl the 19th over and he has plenty of runs to play with here. He is facing up to Andre Russell - and Russell starts with a SIX and then another off the fifth delivery. 13 runs off the over, but the game is done and dusted for LAKR. They need 37 off the final over now. Russell tried, but it was too steep even for him. RAuf ends with 4-0-40-1. LAKR 176/5 in 19, need 37 off 6 balls
Marcus Stoinis to bowl the clutch over - the 18th and Sunil Narine gets SIX off the third delivery, but that’s the only big shot that has come in the over. Despite a stopped chance, Stoinis walks unscathed and gives away 10 runs. LAKR 163/5 in 18, need 50 off 12 balls.
Liam Plunkett comes on to bowl and Dre Russ has to target Plunkett here if he has to keep his team - Los Angeles Knight Riders in the hunt. And he does! A mammoth SIX followed by a FOUR a dot and another maximum. Dre Russ turning it on. Short delivery, pinned on the helmet and that’s 4 Leg byes. Dre Russ has been launched That’s 21 runs off the over. LAKR 153/5, need 60 off 3 overs - GAME ON!!!
Marcus Stoinis on for Andre Russell now and Russell is struggling connect. 5 runs off the over and Russell is batting on 10 off 10 with only one FOUR to his name. LAKR 132/5 in 16 vs SFU (212/7)
Carmi Le Roux also finishes his quota of over and ends up with 4-0-30-0 for his efforts. 8 runs off his final over as Dre Russ managed a solitary boundary in the over. Los Angeles Knigth Riders need to move than that from Andre Russell as the asking rate now goes up to 17.20. LAKR need 86 from 30 balls. LAKR 127/5 in 15 vs SFU (212/7)
Shadabh is having a fantastic time with the ball - he picks his second wicket in this final over. Jaskaran Malhotra goes for the sweep, but does not time it well and picks out Tajinder Singh at backward square leg. Malhotra goes for 7. LAKR slump to 119/5 in 14 vs SFU (212/7)
Haris Rauf back and with a splendid over this is. Beaten for pace throughout - Only 3 runs off it. LAKR 116/4 in 13 vs SFU (212/7). Asking rate creeps up to 13.85
Shadab Khan back in and he gets the big wicket of Rilee Rossouw now. A good over as well. Only 6 runs off it and a wicket. Los Angelses Knight Riders are losing way here! But wait Dre Russ is in the middle now. LAKR 113/4 in 12 vs SFU (212/7)
Big over for the Los Angeles Knight Riders this! and much needed one also. Even though they lost Nitish Kumar, 18 runs came off it. Kumar started the over with three straight boundaries before getting undone by a slower one attempting a reverse ramp. Jaskaran Malhotra, new man in, rounds off the over by dispatching a half tracker to the long-off boundary. LAKR 107/3 in 11 vs SFU (212/7)
Shadab Khan back into the attack and he is stifling both Rilee Rossouw and Nitish Kumar. Just 6 runs off it. At the halfway mark, Los Angeles Knight Riders are 89/2 chasing 213 to win vs San Francisco Unicorns. Asking rate is 12.40 now
Nitish Kumar and Rilee Rossouw are in the middle now and Liam Plunkett has the ball. Another bowling change from Aaron Finch. And finally, LAKR get a move on! Nitish Kumar with 93m SIX over long on. 10 runs off the over . LAKR 83/2 in 9 vs SFU (212/7)
Unmukt Chand vigil in the middle comes to and end. It was a scratchy innings from the former India U19 star. He is undone by by his countrymate Chaitanya Bishnoi. Good first over from Bishnoi four runs and a wicket. hand goes for 20 off 17 caught by Marcus Stoinis. LAKR 73/2 in 8 vs SFU (212/7)
Marcus Stoinis comes into the attack now and he too does not give away much. 1.0.1.2 and then off the penultimate delivery Unmukt Chand splices one for a boundary. Single off the last ball. 9 runs off it. LAKR falling behind the asking rate a bit now. LAKR 69/1 in 7 vs SFU (212/7)
Another tidy over from Carmi Le Roux to round off the powerplay. Just five rns off it. LAKR 60/1 in 6 overs vs SFU (212/7)
Jason Roy was looking dangerous as he took a SIX and FOUR off Rauf, but it is the Pakistan international who has the last laugh as he removes Roy - chopped one back on to his stumps - for 45 off 21 balls. 12 runs and a wicket from the over. LAKR 55/1 in 5 vs SFU (212/7)
Spin is introduced early in the piece in the form of Shadab Khan and he is taken for a plenty. SIX and a FOUR from Jason Roy. 13 runs off the over. Los Angeles Knight Riders have started this big chase really well. Roy moves to 34 off 17, Unmukt Chand is batting on 7 off 7. LAKR 43/0 in 4 vs SFU (212/7)
Carmi Le Roux with her second over and Roy pounces on a outside off stump delivery for yet another FOUR. But largely a tidy over. 5 runs off it. LAKR 30/0 in 3 vs SFU (212/7)
Haris Rauf into the attack now and he is greeted with backfoot punch from Unmukt Chand for a FOUR. Rauf then cranks up the speed next up 150.1 kmph. Jason Roy though gets himself a second six over long on. 12 runs off the over. LAKR 25/0 in 2 vs SFU (212/7)
We are back to the chase! Unmukt Chand has a new opening partner in Jason Roy. Carmi Le Roux has the new ball in his hand. And Roy starts well - a SIX and a FOUR in the first over and LAKR are up and running. 13 runs off the first over. LAKR 13/0 in 1 vs SFU (212/7)
Aaron Finch manages to squeeze out to fours in the final over before getting run out off the final delivery of the innings. He goes for 12 off 10. San Francisco Unicorns end up with 212/7 in their 20 overs. SFU 212/7 in 20 vs LAKR
Adam Zampa with a fantastic 19th over. 0. 1. .1 .1 W. W. He gets rid of Corey Anderson also, for 39 off 20 balls and then Tajinder Singh. San Francisco Unicorns cross the 200-run mark. SFU 201/6 in 19 vs LAKR
We are into the business end of the innings and Andre Russell is up against Corey Anderson. Starts off with a wide and two massive sixes from Anderson. To make matters worse Russell is hobbling off the field and Ali Khan will now complete Russell’s over. And Anderson is making the most of this. Starts with two fours and ends with a couple of runs. 23 runs off it. SFU 198/4 in 18 vs LAKR
Adam Zampa with his first strike of the night! He gets rid off Shadab Khan who tried to muscle one over long off, but to no avail. Spencer Johnson takes another catch in the deep. And a very good over by Zampa. Just two runs off it and a wicket. SFU 175/4 in 17 vs LAKR
Sunil Narine is back for his final over and Corey Anderson finds his radar - a SIX and a FOUR in the over. 15 runs off it. Narine ends with 4-0-34-1. Anderson moves to 15 off 11, Shadab is on 8 off 8. SFU 173/3 in 16 vs LAKR
Spencer Johnson back into the attack and a tidy over in the context of the game. Just 4 singles off it as San Francisco Unicorns’ new batters Shadab Khan and Corey Anderson take their time to settle in. SFU 158/3 in 15 vs LAKR
Ali Khan returns for his third spell and it has been a rather forgettable outing for him so far. But, that has changed now! he gets his man and a bit of a revenge as well. Matthew Wade perishes for 78, getting caught at deep cover by Corne Dry on the second attempt. A fiery send off too by Khan to Wade, but the damage is donw, Wade goes for 78 off 41 balls hitting seven fours and five sixes. A strike rate of 190.24. SFU 154/3 in 14 vs LAKR
Meanwhile, San Francisco Unicorns have also failed to make a major impact thus far and are placed at the fifth spot with one win but they have a bright chance to move up in the points table if they manage to beat LAKR on Wednesday. A win will help them move to third spot.
In their last match vs MI New York, the Knight Riders’ innings began on a sorry note as they lost their first three wickets for a mere two runs. The team from Los Angeles looked in major trouble and didn’t seem to find any way to make a comeback. The New York bowling attack constantly kept taking wickets while Knight Riders looked out of sorts. The Knight Riders were finally bundled out for 50 runs in 14 overs. Unmukt Chand (26) was the only player to reach double figures in the Knight Riders line-up.
On the other hand, Heinrich Klaasen played a fantastic innings of 53 off 31 balls to help the Seattle Orcas defeat the San Francisco Unicorns by 35 runs in the fourth match of Major League Cricket at Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas on Saturday. The Orcas posted 177/4 in their 20 overs before bowling out the San Francisco Unicorns for 142 runs within 18 overs.
Los Angeles Knight Riders Squad: Martin Guptill, Unmukt Chand, Rilee Rossouw, Nitish Kumar, Jaskaran Malhotra(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine(c), Corne Dry, Adam Zampa, Ali Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jason Roy, Saif Badar, Gajanand Singh, Spencer Johnson, Bhaskar Yadram, Ali Sheikh
San Francisco Unicorns Squad: Matthew Wade(w), Finn Allen, Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Finch(c), Corey Anderson, Shadab Khan, Tajinder Dhillon, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Liam Plunkett, Haris Rauf, Carmi le Roux, Amila Aponso, Smit Patel, Lungi Ngidi, David White, Qais Ahmad, Mackenzie Harvey, Brody Couch, Sanjay Krishnamurthi
News18 Live Blog Team