ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier Final Live Cricket Score, Sri Lanka vs Netherlands

SL vs NED Final, ODI World Cup Qualifier Live Updates: Netherlands captain Scott Edwards won the coin toss and opted to bowl first against Sri Lanka in the title clash of the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier on Sunday in Harare.

Follow: Scorecard | Commentary

Sri Lanka topped the Super Six stage to punch their ticket for the ODI World Cup in India while Netherlands followed by finishing second.

Sri Lanka have been unbeaten in the tournament so far having won all their nine matches to enter the final.

On the other hand, Netherlands advanced to the second round after finishing second in their group.

Advertisement

“The wicket looks pretty good and hopefully there’s something in the morning," Edwards said at the toss.

“We wanted to qualify and win the tournament, we celebrated but set our mind into the game. The style of cricket we are playing, we have put a lot of work into that leading up to the tournament," he added.

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka was happy with the toss result indicating he would have batted first anyway.

“We have to maintain our high standards not only in this tournament but whenever we play international cricket. We are not the team to play this tournament, we have the elements to play at the higher level and we are looking forward to India," he said.

Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Sahan Arachchige, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka