Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, Live Score, WPL 2023: DC Win Toss, Opt to Bowl Against GG in Mumbai

Gujarat captain Sneh Rana said South Africa batter Laura Wolvaardt and uncapped pace all-rounder Ashwani Kumari come in place of Sabbhineni Meghana and Australia all-rounder Annabel Sutherland.

The last time these two teams met in the competition, Delhi thrashed Gujarat by ten wickets, thanks to Marizanne Kapp’s five-fer and a blazing fifty by Shafali Verma.

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will look to consolidate their position in the top half of the table with another victory when they lock horns with Gujarat Giants on Thursday at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. DC have a great opportunity to have 10 points in their kitty, matching the tally of table-toppers – Mumbai Indians. The Meg Lanning-led side will look to dominate an unsettled Gujarat, aiming to secure a top-three finish for themselves.

DC might be well-placed at the second spot on the table but the fightback by RCB in their last encounter seemed enigmatic to Lanning and her girls. But the depth in their batting line-up helped them pull off a close win and shatter the confidence Smriti’s side. DC have been massively benefitted by their destructive opening pair of Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma and a strong middle order which they would like to capitalise on going forward.

On the other hand, the Gujarat Giants have looked like the most unsettled side in the lead, given the number of injuries that caused forced changing and chopping. Out of five games played so far, the unit has managed just one win, against RCB. The last game against MI was no less than an eye-opener and if the lessons have been learnt by Sneh Rana & Co., they better come with an improved bowling attack on the Brabourne tracks that have begun to slow down.

Ahead of the match between Delhi Capitals Women and Gujarat Giants Women, here is all you need to know:

When will the match between Delhi Capitals Women and Gujarat Giants Women be played?

The match between Delhi Capitals Women and Gujarat Giants Women will be played on March 16.

Where will the match between Delhi Capitals Women and Gujarat Giants Women be played?

The match between Delhi Capitals Women and Gujarat Giants Women will be played at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the match between Delhi Capitals Women and Gujarat Giants Women begin?

The match between Delhi Capitals Women and Gujarat Giants Women will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on March 16.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Delhi Capitals Women and Gujarat Giants Women?

The match between Delhi Capitals Women and Gujarat Giants Women will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Delhi Capitals Women and Gujarat Giants Women?

The match between Delhi Capitals Women and Gujarat Giants Women will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.

