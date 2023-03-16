Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, Live Score, WPL 2023: DC Win Toss, Opt to Bowl Against GG in Mumbai

Curated By: Aakash Biswas
Last Updated: March 16, 2023, 19:23 IST
Mumbai, India
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, Live Score, WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Gujarat Giants in match 14 of the Women’s Premier League at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. DC skipper Meg Lanning said India leg-spinner Poonam Yadav replaces USA’s left-arm pace all-rounder Tara Norris in the playing eleven, citing the matchup. Read More
“A good batting track. Some grass on this pitch and it has been watered so there’s some moisture too. The bowlers will also get some assistance. It will get better to bat on as the game progresses," reckons Anjum Chopra on JioCinema.
Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana, Sushma Verma, Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi, Ashwani Kumari
Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav.
“We have two changes, Laura and Ashwini come in place of Meghana and Annabel. Laura and Dunkley will be opening for us. In the last few matches, we have improved in our bowling and batting. We also have had a few good partnerships with the bat, so we are improving," said GG skipper Sneh Rana.
“We are gonna have a bowl tonight. A new wicket, will see how it plays. Will look to bowl well and chase it down. It’s a new day today, we played well that night, they have some world-class players.
Poonam Yadav comes in for Tara Norris, we feel that it will suit this matchup," said DC captain Meg Lanning after opting to bowl first.
DC win toss, Opt to Bowl Against GG in Mumbai
Ashwani Kumari, the bowling all-rounder, will be making her debut for the Gujarat Giants. She has been handed her cap by wicketkeeper-batter Sushma Verma
“I think we have a lot of depth in bowling. We haven’t yet needed Hemalatha’s bowling and there are more who have not yet been required. Like we didn’t use Mansi Joshi (against Mumbai Indians)," said GG wicketkeeper Sushma Verma.
The star Australian cricketer has led the Delhi Capitals by example and is definitely the poster girl of the side. Lanning is currently the leading scorer in the league. In 5 innings, she has scored 221 runs at an average of 55.25 and her strike rate is almost 139.
vs MI: Lost by 143 runs
vs UPW: Lost by 3 wickets
vs DC: Lost by 42 runs
vs RCB: Won by 11 runs
vs MI: lost by 55 runs
vs RCB: won by 60 runs
vs UPW: won by 42 runs
vs MI: lost by 8 wickets
vs GG: won by 10 wickets
vs RCB: won by 6 wickets
Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Tara Norris, Jasia Akhtar, Minnu Mani, Aparna Mondal, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi, Laura Harris, Poonam Yadav.
Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana(c), Sushma Verma(w), Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi, Georgia Wareham, Monica Patel, Ashwani Kumari, Hurley Gala, Shabnam Md Shakil, Parunika Sisodia, Laura Wolvaardt.
Hello and welcome to the live blog of Women’s Premier League 2023 match no. 14, between Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
The last time these two teams met in the competition, Delhi thrashed Gujarat by ten wickets, thanks to Marizanne Kapp’s five-fer and a blazing fifty by Shafali Verma.
The Delhi Capitals (DC) will look to consolidate their position in the top half of the table with another victory when they lock horns with Gujarat Giants on Thursday at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. DC have a great opportunity to have 10 points in their kitty, matching the tally of table-toppers – Mumbai Indians. The Meg Lanning-led side will look to dominate an unsettled Gujarat, aiming to secure a top-three finish for themselves.
DC might be well-placed at the second spot on the table but the fightback by RCB in their last encounter seemed enigmatic to Lanning and her girls. But the depth in their batting line-up helped them pull off a close win and shatter the confidence Smriti’s side. DC have been massively benefitted by their destructive opening pair of Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma and a strong middle order which they would like to capitalise on going forward.
On the other hand, the Gujarat Giants have looked like the most unsettled side in the lead, given the number of injuries that caused forced changing and chopping. Out of five games played so far, the unit has managed just one win, against RCB. The last game against MI was no less than an eye-opener and if the lessons have been learnt by Sneh Rana & Co., they better come with an improved bowling attack on the Brabourne tracks that have begun to slow down.
Ahead of the match between Delhi Capitals Women and Gujarat Giants Women, here is all you need to know:
When will the match between Delhi Capitals Women and Gujarat Giants Women be played?
The match between Delhi Capitals Women and Gujarat Giants Women will be played on March 16.
Where will the match between Delhi Capitals Women and Gujarat Giants Women be played?
The match between Delhi Capitals Women and Gujarat Giants Women will be played at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.
What time will the match between Delhi Capitals Women and Gujarat Giants Women begin?
The match between Delhi Capitals Women and Gujarat Giants Women will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on March 16.
Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Delhi Capitals Women and Gujarat Giants Women?
The match between Delhi Capitals Women and Gujarat Giants Women will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Delhi Capitals Women and Gujarat Giants Women?
The match between Delhi Capitals Women and Gujarat Giants Women will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.
Get the latest Cricket News here
News18 Live Blog Team