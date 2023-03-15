Home / Cricketnext / Live Score WPL 2023 UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Updates: Perry Removes Harris, Deepti to Put UPW on Mat
Live Score WPL 2023 UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Updates: Perry Removes Harris, Deepti to Put UPW on Mat

Live Score UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL

Live Score UPW vs RCB: Here you can find live score and updates of WPL 2023 match UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai: Smriti Mandhana Elects to Bowl, Grace Harris Returns For UPW.

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari

News18.com

Last Updated: March 15, 2023, 21:04 IST

Mumbai, India

WPL 2023 Live Score and Updates: RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana won the toss and elected to bowl against UP Warrrorz at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. UP Warriorz made one big change in their XI as Grace Harris returned to the side while Shabnim Ismail missed out. Read More

Mar 15, 2023 21:04 IST

WPL UPW vs RCB Live Score: Perry Gets Another!

OUT! Ellyse Perry gets another here as Shweta Sehrawat shuffles a bit and exposed her stumps and Ellyse Perry hits the timber there to put more pressure on UP Warriorz in the death overs. Excellent bowling from legendary Aussie all-rounder. UPW 112/8 in 17.2 overs

Mar 15, 2023 21:02 IST

WPL UPW vs RCB Live Score

A fine over from Megan Schutt as only five runs came off it and things are not looking good for UP Warriorz here. UPW 108/7 in 17 overs

Mar 15, 2023 20:53 IST

WPL UPW vs RCB Live Score And Updates: Perry Removes Harris!

OUT! And Ellyse Perry strikes again in no time as this time she gets the better of big fish Grace Harris who scored 46 runs. Harris was looking in great touch and Perry just pulls RCB back on the top here. UPW 101/7 in 15.3 overs

Mar 15, 2023 20:48 IST

WPL UPW vs RCB Live Score And Updates: Deepti Sharma Departs!

OUT! Big wicket for Royal Challengers Bangalore at this stage of the game! Deepti Sharma departs for 22 as she looks to clear the boundary rope on Ellyse Perry’s ball and Shreyanka Patil took an easy catch at mid-wicket. UPW 100/6 in 15.1 overs

Mar 15, 2023 20:46 IST

WPL UPW vs RCB Live Score And Updates

100 up for UP Warriorz as 11 runs came off Renuka Singh Thakur’s over. She struggled to get her line right as Grace Harris collected a couple of boundaries. UPW 100/5 in 15 overs

Mar 15, 2023 20:39 IST

WPL UPW vs RCB Live Score And Updates

Another fine over for UP Warriorz as 10 runs came off it. Deepti Sharma hit a couple of boundaries here as the scoreboard is moving at a healthy rate here for Warriorz. The current run rate is now over 6. UPW 89/5 in 14 overs

Mar 15, 2023 20:37 IST

WPL UPW vs RCB Live Score And Updates: Harris Takes Control!

A big over for UP Warriroz as Grace Harris smacked a six and couple of boundaries to put pressure on Asha Shobana. Harris has put her foot on the accelerator and RCB have loosened the grip over the game here. UPW 79/5 in 13 overs

Mar 15, 2023 20:29 IST

WPL UPW vs RCB Live Score And Updates: Harris Breaks Shackles!

Grace Harris breaks the shackles with a six and a four to keep the scoreboard moving. She smashed it first down the ground for a six and the muscled the ball at deep mid-wicket for another boundary. 15 runs came off the over as Deepti Sharma also finds a boundary. UPW 63/5 in 12 overs

Mar 15, 2023 20:22 IST

WPL UPW vs RCB Live Score And Updates

Seven runs came off Ellyse Perry’s second over. Deepti Sharma and Grace Harris have all the credentials to rebuild the innings from here and take UP Warrirorz to a challenging total. UPW 43/5 in 10 overs

Mar 15, 2023 20:12 IST

Live Score WPL UPW vs RCB Updates: UP Warrioz Five Down!

OUT! Simran Shaikh went for a slog sweep but she only managed to find an edge as Kanika Ahuja takes an easy catch while Asha Shobana grabbed her second wicket. UP Warriorz are five down and things are getting bad to worse for them. UPW 31/5 in 8.1 overs

Mar 15, 2023 20:09 IST

Live Score WPL UPW vs RCB Updates

Ellyse Perry into the attack and only one run came off it. The pressure is mounting on UP Warriorz here as the current run rate is 3.88 and have already lost four wickets. UPW 31/4 in 8 overs

Mar 15, 2023 20:02 IST

Live Score WPL UPW vs RCB Updates: Navgire Departs!

OUT! Asha Shobana strikes early in her over as she gets the better of Kiran Navgire for 22. Shobana needed just two balls to make a big impact here as Navgire who was looking to play big shots, went for it once again but only managed to find an edge and Richa Ghosh took an easy catch. UPW 29/4 in 6.2 overs

Mar 15, 2023 19:59 IST

Live Score WPL UPW vs RCB Updates: Navgire Breaks Shackles!

SIX! A bit full from Renuka Singh Thakur and Kiran Navgire smashed it hard straight down the ground for a maximum. 9 runs came off the over. Navgire has the firepower to play big shots but she needs to play responsibly here. UPW 29/3 in 6 overs

Mar 15, 2023 19:56 IST

Live Score WPL UPW vs RCB Updates

Another fine over from Sophie Devine as only three runs came off it. Two stroke-makers are right now in the middle and UP Warriorz would want the duo to stay for longer in the middle as RCB have a good bowling attack and finally it’s living up to the expectations. UPW 20/3 in 5 overs

Mar 15, 2023 19:50 IST

Live Score WPL UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Kiran Navgire has faced all the balls in the last two overs as she is looking to play her shots. She has already played a couple of aerial shots. 12 runs came off the last two overs. It’s a tough period for UP Warriorz as they need to rebuild the innings after early blow. UPW 17/3 in 4 overs

Mar 15, 2023 19:44 IST

Live Score WPL UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: McGrath Falls!

WHAT A START FROM RCB! Meghan Schutt removes in-form Tahlia McGrath and UP Warriorz are in some serious trouble here. McGrath looked to play a shot but only managed to find an outside edge as Richa Ghosh made no mistake grabbing it behind the stumps. UPW 5/3 in 2 overs

Mar 15, 2023 19:38 IST

Live Score WPL UPW vs RCB: Alyssa Healy Falls!

OUT! Sensational from Sophia Devine as Alyssa Healy departs for just 1. Two wickets in an over for Devine as UP Warriroz openers return to the pavilion. Excellent start from Royal Challengers Bangalore and tonight might be their night. It was a loose shot from the UPW skipper as he played it directly into Asha Shobhana’s hands. UPW 2/2 in 1 overs

Mar 15, 2023 19:35 IST

Live Score WPL UPW vs RCB: Sophie Devine Strikes Early!

OUT! LBW! Sophie Devine gets an early wicket here as Devika Vaidya departs for a duck. Excellent start from RCB with the ball. Vaidya took a review in the quest to survive but it turned out to be the umpire’s call as the ball was clipping the leg stumps. UPW 1/1 in 0.2 overs

Mar 15, 2023 19:29 IST

Live Score WPL UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Alyssa Healy and Devika Vaidya are in the middle to open the innings for UP Warriorz. Sophie Devine will start the proceedings with the ball.

Mar 15, 2023 19:19 IST

Live Score WPL UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Mar 15, 2023 19:10 IST

Alyssa Healy Announces One Change in XI!

We would have looked to bowl first. But great opportunity for the batters to go out and put a score. Grace Harris is fit and comes in for Shabnim Ismail. RCB have a good batting line up and will come hard at us. I am really proud of the way we have played so far.

Mar 15, 2023 19:08 IST

Smriti Mandhana Thanks Fans For Their Support!

We will like to field first. It is a fresh wicket and we will try to use it. Thanks to all the fans for supporting us, we have not played the brand of cricket we would like it but we have been backed and we want to do it for each other. Kanika is fit and back into the XI.

Mar 15, 2023 19:05 IST

Live Score WPL UPW vs RCB Updates: UP Warriorz Playing XI!

UP Warriorz Playing XI: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Shweta Sehrawat, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Mar 15, 2023 19:05 IST

Live Score WPL UPW vs RCB Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI!

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Kanika Ahuja

Mar 15, 2023 19:01 IST

Live Score WPL UPW vs RCB Updates: Smriti Mandhana Elects to Bowl!

RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana wins the toss and elects to bowl against UP Warriroz in Mumbai.

Mar 15, 2023 18:39 IST

WPL 2023: How Royal Challengers Bangalore Can Qualify For The Playoff

They may have lost five matches, languishing at the bottom of the pile but RCB are still alive in the playoff race, mathematically. However, they will need a little rub of green their way for that to materialise. (Read Full Story)

Mar 15, 2023 18:36 IST

Live Score WPL UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

All eyes will be on Smriti Mandhana once again as the most expensive player in WPL has been struggling miserably with the bat this season which has also been reflected in the team’s performance.

Mar 15, 2023 18:30 IST

Live Score WPL UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Mar 15, 2023 17:58 IST

Live Score WPL UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Probable XIs

UP Warriorz Probable XIs: Alyssa Healy (c and wk), Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Shweta Sehrawat, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable XIs: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Disha Kasat, Shreyanka Patil, Megan Schutt, Sobhana Asha, Renuka Singh, Preeti Bose

Mar 15, 2023 17:51 IST

Live Cricket Score WPL 2023 UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Hello and welcome to our live blog of UP Warriroz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women’s Premier League match updates from DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

Mandhana and Co started the season on the worst possible note with five defeats in a row and now they are in desperate search of a win to open their account on the points table with a win over UP Warriorz. Mandhana has been struggling with the bat so far in the tournament as her team also failed to put up a collective effort in the first five matches. Star all-rounder Ellyse Perry has regained form with the bat in the last couple of matches but her performance with the ball is still below par.

While Sophie Devine, Heather Knight, Renuka Thakur, Richa Ghosh and Meghan Schutt also failed to perform consistently which has been reflected in RCB’s results in the inaugural season.

While UP Warriorz have picked up the pace as Alyssa Healy looked in good touch in the last few games as they are currently placed at third spot with three wins.

What date WPL 2023 match between UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played?

The WPL 2023 match between UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place on March 15, Wednesday.

Where will the WPL 2023 match UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore be played?

The WPL 2023 match between UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

What time will the WPL 2023 match UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore begin?

The WPL 2023 match between UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL match?

UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL match will be televised on Sports 18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL match?

UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XIs

UP Warriorz Playing XI: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Shweta Sehrawat, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Kanika Ahuja

