Live Score WPL 2023 UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Updates: Perry Removes Harris, Deepti to Put UPW on Mat

Mandhana and Co started the season on the worst possible note with five defeats in a row and now they are in desperate search of a win to open their account on the points table with a win over UP Warriorz. Mandhana has been struggling with the bat so far in the tournament as her team also failed to put up a collective effort in the first five matches. Star all-rounder Ellyse Perry has regained form with the bat in the last couple of matches but her performance with the ball is still below par.

While Sophie Devine, Heather Knight, Renuka Thakur, Richa Ghosh and Meghan Schutt also failed to perform consistently which has been reflected in RCB’s results in the inaugural season.

While UP Warriorz have picked up the pace as Alyssa Healy looked in good touch in the last few games as they are currently placed at third spot with three wins.

What date WPL 2023 match between UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played?

The WPL 2023 match between UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place on March 15, Wednesday.

Where will the WPL 2023 match UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore be played?

The WPL 2023 match between UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

What time will the WPL 2023 match UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore begin?

The WPL 2023 match between UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL match?

UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL match will be televised on Sports 18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL match?

UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XIs

UP Warriorz Playing XI: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Shweta Sehrawat, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Kanika Ahuja

