Ashes 2023 Highlights, ENG vs AUS 5th Test Day 4: Australia 135/0 at Stumps in 384-run Chase

Curated By: Feroz Khan
Last Updated: July 30, 2023, 21:50 IST
London, United Kingdom (UK)
England vs Australia 5th Test, Ashes 2023 Updates: Play has been abandoned for the day at the Oval on Sunday with Australia needing 249 more runs with all wickets intact to beat England in the fifth Ashes Test, setting up a potentially thrilling finish to a classic series. Rain had already frustrated both teams on the fourth day with Australia going to an early tea — which turned into stumps — on 135-0 in its second innings after 38 overs, chasing a target of 384 after quickly dismissing England for 395 in the morning. There was still time for a swashbuckling six from Stuart Broad, who announced Saturday night he is retiring from cricket after this match.
The rain forced early stumps here at Kennington Oval. Usman Khawaja and David Warner have put Australia at the top with a solid 135-run* stand for the opening wickets in the tricky 384-run chase. The English bowlers fail to cause much trouble for the Aussie openers who looked comfortable throughout. Australia 135/0 at Stumps
It’s raining heavily at Kennington Oval, London and it looks highly unlikely that the play will resume anytime soon.
Rain stops play but Australia in commanding position with 135/0.
Fifties for both David Warner and Usman Khawaja as Australia are in a commanding position in the 384-run chase. Mark Wood recently came into the attack and started causing some trouble here. The openers need to play him cautiously here to move forward in the chase. AUS 126/0
David Warner and Usman Khawaja have put Australia on top in this chase. The duo is playing with positive intent and England looked a bit stunned here as they are now on the backfoot in the game. AUS 98/0
Excellent start for Australia as they scored 75/0 in 24 overs at Lunch in a 384-run chase. Australia are in no mood to back down from the challenge and have started strong in the big chase. The platform is set for them and they need to continue the same momentum in the post-Lunch session to strengthen their position in the big clash. Australia 75/0 at Lunch
David Warner and Usman Khawaja take Australia forward in the chase. The southpaws are keeping the scoreboard moving at a healthy rate by hitting the boundaries at regular intervals. AUS 49/0 in 12 overs
Australia openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja started strong as they both look solid with their approach. One of the openers has to play a big knock here to give Australia a chance in this chase. AUS 15/0
OUT! Todd Murphy gets James Anderson plum in front of the wicket as England got all-out for 395. Sensational batting performance from England in the second innings as they have set a target of 384 in front of Australia in the fourth innings of the match. England 395 All Out
Stuart Broad slammed Mitchell Starc for a maximum as the crowd cheer loudly for him. Broad will look to enjoy the batting in the final innings of his career. England 395/9
Stuart Broad will face the first ball of the day as Mitchell Starc will start the proceedings for Australia.
The Australian players gave a guard of honour to Stuart Broad as he comes to out to bat alongside James Anderson. Great gesture by the Australian players here at the Kennington Oval.
It took just one statement from Stuart Broad to turn the fifth and final Test of an engrossing Ashes 2023 into an emotional farewell after a breathtaking display of batting from England on Saturday. Broad said he’s retiring from professional cricket after the Test ends, thus bringing curtains on a storied career. While he might be the center of attention, England have a game to win with Australia playing catch up with two days of play remaining. England have accumulated a significant lead and will be hoping Broad and company could help them finish the series on a high.
The focus of the fifth and final Test of Ashes 2023 has shifted dramatically over one man after Stuart Broad announced he’s going to retire once the ongoing contest concludes. Broad’s sudden announcement means England are set to lose one of their most prolific bowlers in Test history who is just the second player to claim 600 wickets in the format. England would want their celebrated star to say his farewells with a win.
Zak Crawley, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow blasted half-centuries as England took a massive 377-run lead against Australia at The Oval on Saturday.
Crawley blasted a 75-ball 73, Root blazed to 91 off 106 deliveries while Jonny Bairstow hammered 78 off 103 balls as England continued with their Bazball tactics as they reached 389/9 in 80 overs at stumps on the third day.
Opener Ben Duckett (42) and skipper Ben Stokes (42) nearly reached their half-centuries as England snatched away the initiative from Australia after being bowled out for 283 in their first innings. The hosts came back to restrict Australia to 295 and then turned the game in their favour with high-tempo scoring that left the Aussies gasping for most of the day.
England would hope to add a few more runs, maybe reach the psychological barrier of 400 runs to set Australia a stiffer target to win the match and win the series. Anyway, Australia will have to chase the highest fourth-innings target at The Oval in the next two days.
Crawley and Duckett started plundering runs as England started the proceedings on the third morning. They raised 79 runs for the first wicket before Duckett (42) was out, edging behind to Alex Carey off Mitchell Starc. Crawley was the next to go after adding 64 runs for the second wicket with skipper Ben Stokes, nicking one to Steve Smith at second slip off Pat Cummins.
Stokes fell trying to attack spinner Todd Murphy but there was no respite for Australia despite claiming Harry Brook (7) as Root, who blasted 11 fours and one six, and Bairstow turned things around for England, raising 110 runs for the fifth wicket. Bairstow continued to make things difficult for Australia as he was out for 78 while Moeen Ali made a quick 29 off 38 deliveries.
At stumps, Broad was batting on two with James Anderson on 8.
Mitchell Starc was the most successful Australian bowler with 4-94 and Todd Murphy claimed 3-110 but Australia were under pressure for most of the day and now face an uphill task in the fourth innings.
News18 Live Blog Team