Ashes 2023 Highlights, ENG vs AUS 5th Test Day 5: England Beat Australia by 49 Runs, Draw Series 2-2

Who else but Stuart Broad, who finishes off in style.

He gets the wicket of Alex Carey, caught behind by Jonny Bairstow!

England win the fifth Test by 49 Runs as series end 2-2.

Australia will return with the urn because, as the holders, they didn’t lose the series but will see this as a big opportunity squandered after taking a 2-0 lead following wins in the first two tests.