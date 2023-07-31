Trends :Ashes 2023Mohammed SirajShubman GillSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
Home / Cricketnext / Ashes 2023 Highlights, ENG vs AUS 5th Test Day 5: England Beat Australia by 49 Runs, Draw Series 2-2
Live now

Ashes 2023 Highlights, ENG vs AUS 5th Test Day 5: England Beat Australia by 49 Runs, Draw Series 2-2

Follow England vs Australia live updates from Day 5 of 5th Ashes Test.

England vs Australia Highlights, 5th Test Day 5: Check here updates and commentary from the fourth day of the ongoing ENG vs AUS Test match.

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: July 31, 2023, 23:43 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

Advertisement

England vs Australia 5th Test, Ashes 2023 Highlights: England’s Stuart Broad claimed the last two Australia wickets to secure a dramatic 49-run victory for his team in the final Ashes test at The Oval on Monday and leave the series locked at 2-2 after five gripping matches.

Broad, playing his final test, removed Todd Murphy and Alex Carey, both caught by wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow, to dismiss Australia for 334 and deny them their first Ashes win in England since 2001.

Jul 31, 2023 23:02 IST

Ashes 2023, 5th Test Live Score and Updates: Broad Picks Up Last Wicket, England Win by 49 Runs

Who else but Stuart Broad, who finishes off in style.

He gets the wicket of Alex Carey, caught behind by Jonny Bairstow!

England win the fifth Test by 49 Runs as series end 2-2.

Australia will return with the urn because, as the holders, they didn’t lose the series but will see this as a big opportunity squandered after taking a 2-0 lead following wins in the first two tests.

Jul 31, 2023 22:43 IST

Ashes 2023, 5th Test Live Score and Updates: Broad Gets Murphy, AUS: 329/9

Stuart Broad does it! He changes the bails and picks up a wicket just after. Todd Murphy had been playing and missing and on the last ball of the over, he was not lucky as he knicked the ball behind for Jonny Bairstow to catch.

Murphy departs for 19 off 38 balls.

Advertisement
Jul 31, 2023 22:36 IST

Ashes 2023, 5th Test Live Score and Updates: Carey and Murphy Keep Going, AUS: 323/8

Australia’s Alex Carey and Todd Murphy have managed to stay at the crease and knit a partnership of sorts.

England looking for the bowler to get a breakthrough and tilt the game further in their favour.

Jul 31, 2023 22:09 IST

Ashes 2023, 5th Test Live Score and Updates: Moeen Gets Cummins, AUS: 294/8

Moeen Ali gets the wicket of Pat Cummins as Ben Stokes comepletes the catch.

Ali bowled it really short as Cummins tried to pull it hard, The ball ended up turning and cramped him up for room and he endeup hitting it into his pads. Stokes ran in from leg slip to take a simple catch.

Cummins had to wlk back for 9 runs.

Jul 31, 2023 21:39 IST

Ashes 2023, 5th Test Live Score and Updates: Woakes Gets Starc, AUS: 275/7

Chris Woakes gets Mitchell Starc for a duck. He bowled it full and outside off, as Starc could have not played at all but he did. He managed to get only an outside edge as Zak Crawley gets another catch.

Australia are falling like a pack of cards.

Jul 31, 2023 21:36 IST

Ashes 2023, 5th Test Live Score and Updates: Moeen Gets Marsh, AUS: 274/6

Moeen Ali gets the wicket of Mitchell Marsh as wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow takes the simple catch.

The off-spinner bowled it with flight and it ended up spinning, Marsh was not sure whether to go forward or not and in his attempt to defend, he ended up inside edging it on to his pads.

He goes for 6 off 9 balls.

Advertisement
Jul 31, 2023 21:31 IST

Ashes 2023, 5th Test Live Score and Updates: Woakes Gets Smith, AUS: 274/5

Chris Woakes picks up his tird wickets and this time it is anothe big fish! Steve Smith is caught in second slip by Zak Crawley.

Another ball on good length and just outside as Smith looked to get tpo the pitch of it and managed to nick it behind.

Smith goes back to the pavilion for a well-made 54 off 94 balls.

Jul 31, 2023 21:23 IST

Ashes 2023, 5th Test Live Score and Updates: Moeen Gets Head , AUS: 264/4

Moeen Ali gets the wickets of Travis Head with Zak Crawley completing another catch in the slips.

The off-spinner tossed it up and landed it near the rough forcing Head to be drawn into a drive. He choose to go hard as the ball spun away as he ended up edging it behind.

Head walks back having scored 43 from 70 balls.

Jul 31, 2023 20:51 IST

Ashes 2023, 5th Test Live Score and Updates: Play Resumes After Rain Delay

Play resumes and as things stand Australia need 146 runs and England 7 wickets.

After a rain delay of nearly three hours that wiped out the middle session on Day 5, Australia resumed on 238-3 chasing 384 for the victory to clinch the series 3-1.

The Australians need 146 more runs to win while the English require seven wickets in their bid to draw the series 2-2 and prevent the tourists from completing a first Ashes series win in England since 2001.

There were 52 overs remaining in the day’s play, setting up a final session potentially lasting up to four hours — light permitting.

Jul 31, 2023 20:35 IST

Ashes 2023, 5th Test Live Score and Updates: Play to Start Soon as Rain Stays Away

Play to start at 8:50 PM IST. The overs reamining in day has not been revleaed yet.

The rain has stayed way for some time and the covers are off too. Looks more promising now.

Jul 31, 2023 19:54 IST

Ashes 2023, 5th Test Live Score and Updates: Early Tea Taken as Rain Holds Up

News coming in from The Oval in London is that an early Tea has been taken.

Rain is clearing up now and in all likelihood, the last session may be a solid 3-hour affair.

Jul 31, 2023 19:34 IST

Ashes 2023, 5th Test Live Score and Updates: Rain Continues, Overs Can Be Lost

Rai continues to disrupt play at The Oval in London and the weather prediction over the next few hours don’t inspire much confidence.

England and Australia have also started losing overs on day five of the fifth and last Test of the Ashes series.

Jul 31, 2023 18:42 IST

Ashes 2023, 5th Test Live Score and Updates: Rain Returns Just as Play was to Resume

The rain has returned just as the players had walked out to the field to resume play. The commentators feel it will be drizzling for quite some time.

Jul 31, 2023 18:02 IST

Ashes 2023, 5th Test Live Score and Updates: Lunch, Austrlia Need 146 Runs, England 7 Wickets

Australia reach lunch at 238/3 and still need 146 runs, England need 7 wickets, to win.

Australia lost three early wickets before moving on to 238-3 at lunch on the last day of the final Ashes test at The Oval on Monday, still needing 146 runs to beat England and secure a 3-1 victory in the series.

Chris Woakes took advantage of helpful conditions to remove David Warner (60) and Usman Khawaja (72), and Mark Wood dismissed Marnus Labuschagne for 13 to leave the match on a knife-edge.

Steve Smith survived in the last over before lunch when he edged Moeen Ali off his glove to Ben Stokes at leg slip but the England captain lost control of the ball in his celebration and the third umpire ruled it was not out.

Smith was unbeaten on 40 at the interval and Travis Head on 31 as Australia look to win the Ashes in England for the first time since 2001.

Jul 31, 2023 17:59 IST

Ashes 2023, 5th Test Live Score and Updates: Stokes 'Drops' Smith, AUS: 237/3

Another controversy incoming? Steve Smith tickled the ball from Moeen Ali as it ballooned up in the air as Ben Stokes, standing at leg slip, caught it only for it to hit his leg in celebration.

The umpire gave it not out.

England reviewed but the third umpire found it to not out.

WATCH HERE

Jul 31, 2023 17:34 IST

Ashes 2023, 5th Test Live Score and Updates: 5-run Stand Between Smith and Head, AUS: 221/3

Australia’s Travis Head and Steven Smith bring up their 50-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Australia’s Steven Smith, right, taps gloves with Australia’s Travis Head as they add runs on day five of the fifth Ashes Test at The Oval in London (AP Photo)
Jul 31, 2023 17:08 IST

Ashes 2023, 5th Test Live Score and Updates: Smith-Head Rebuild, AUS: 198/3

Australia’s Travis Head and Steven Smith are consolidating the innings after the loss of three wickets.

England, on the other hand, are relying on the experienced pair of Stuart Broad and James Anderson to break the partnership.

Jul 31, 2023 16:36 IST

Ashes 2023, 5th Test Live Score and Updates: Wood Gets Labuschagne, AUS: 169/3

That’s the third! Mark Wood gets the wicket of Marcus Labuschagne. Zak Crawley completes the catch.

Wood went a tad bit wide of the crease to angle the ball the back in. Labuschagne tried to defend the length delivery but it straightened and took the outside edge as Crawley oblidged with the catch at second slip.

Labuschagne departs for 13.

Jul 31, 2023 16:25 IST

Ashes 2023, 5th Test Live Score and Updates: Labuschagne-Smith Key for Australia, AUS: 162/2

Australia have Marnus Labuschagne and Steven Smith at the crease and will pin their hopes on the champion pair to stay at the crease and see their team through.

Apart from Woakes though, English bowlers have found it hard to trouble the batters so far.

Jul 31, 2023 16:10 IST

Ashes 2023, 5th Test Live Score and Updates: Khawaja Out, AUS: 141/2

Chris Woakes gets Usman Khawaja too! He has been terrific right from the morning as he bowled it full with a scrambled seam as the Aussie batter is trapped in front.

Khawaja tried to play the ball but missed it on the inside edge. He reviews and the decisions stands and he has to walk back for 72.

Jul 31, 2023 15:57 IST

Ashes 2023, 5th Test Live Score and Updates: Warner Out, AUS: 140/1

Chris Woakes gets Warner caught behind. Jonny Bairstow with a simple catch.

Woakes bowled a peach of a delivery as Warner tickled it behind and has to walk back for a well-made 60.

Jul 31, 2023 15:42 IST

Ashes 2023, 5th Test Live Score and Updates: We are Away

Who else but Stuart Broad gets the ball. David Warner is facing him on strike.

England’s Stuart Broad stands with team mates ahead of the start of play on day five of the fifth Ashes Test match at The Oval in London(AP Photo)
Jul 31, 2023 15:33 IST

Ashes 2023, 5th Test Live Score and Updates: Short Rain Delay to Start

Rain is predicted though but we are starting with only a 10-minute delay.

David Warner (58 not out) and Usman Khawaja (69 not out) are at the crease as Australia resume their second innigs on 135/0.

Meanwhile this man is waiting to get going… on last time.

Jul 31, 2023 15:14 IST

Ashes 2023, 5th Test Live Score And Updates

Stuart Broad has another chance to script the perfect swansong to his career by helping England to level the series. England need 10 wickets as Australia have to score 249 more runs. Rain though can play spoilsport.

Comments on this piece are premoderated to ensure discussion remains on topic. Please be aware there may be a short delay in comments appearing on the site.

News18 Live Blog Team

3m ago 11:41 (IST)
Comments on this piece are premoderated to ensure discussion remains on topic. Please be aware there may be a short delay in comments appearing on the site.

@miapatrick

3m ago 11:41 (IST)
Reply
Report
Comments on this piece are premoderated to ensure discussion remains on topic. Please be aware there may be a short delay in comments appearing on the site.

@miapatrick

3m ago 11:41 (IST)
Reply
Report
view more comments

Education Policy 2020: Major Reform in Higher Education Regulatory System

Mohit SinghJune 23, 2020

Haryana Won’t Conduct Higher, Technical Education Exams: Ed Minister

Mohit SinghJune 23, 2020

Haryana Won’t Conduct Higher, Technical Education Exams: Ed Minister

Mohit SinghJune 23, 2020

Haryana Won’t Conduct Higher, Technical Education Exams: Ed Minister

Mohit SinghJune 23, 2020

Haryana Won’t Conduct Higher, Technical Education Exams: Ed Minister

Mohit SinghJune 23, 2020
view more

Read more

Australia, who won the first two tests and had already retained the urn, moved on to 238-3 chasing 384 to win before a two-hour rain delay halted progress and England took the last seven wickets in just over two hours to earn a famous victory.

Chris Woakes was the pick of the England bowlers with figures of 4-50 and Moeen Ali took 3-76 before the 37-year-old Broad completed the job in a perfect swansong two days after announcing his retirement.

Usman Khawaja made 72, David Warner 60, Steve Smith 54 and Travis Head 43 for Australia.