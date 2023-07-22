Ashes 4th Test Highlights ENG vs AUS: Australia on Backfoot at Stumps on Rain-Affected Day 4

ENG vs AUS 4th Test: England’s prospects of leveling the Ashes series were just about alive after Joe Root claimed the only wicket of a rain-ruined fourth day at Old Trafford on Saturday. Just 30 overs were possible during a gloomy afternoon, with the morning and evening sessions wiped out by the weather, as Australia finished 61 runs behind on 214-5 in its second innings. With the forecast dreadful again for the fifth and final day, England badly needed to make inroads but hit a brick wall as Marnus Labuschagne converted his overnight 44 into a vital 111.

England are in the driver’s seat at the moment as Australia need a miraculous effort to avoid defeat in the Test match. Australia have already lost four wickets in the second innings and are currently trailing by 162 runs at Old Trafford. The onus will be on Marnus Labuschagne to build up partnerships with Mitchell Marsh and the next batters in line Cameron Green and Alex Carey to rescue Australia from this difficult situation.

After posting a rapid-fire 592 for a massive first-innings lead of 275, England extended its domination when Australia was reduced to 113-4 in its second innings by stumps.

Mark Wood’s hostile pace and timely insertions into the attack made the difference as he dismissed Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith and Travis Head cheaply to pass 100 test wickets, and Chris Woakes bagged David Warner.

England forced the pace of its innings at 5 1/2 runs per over ahead of forecasted bad weather this weekend.

Marnus Labuschagne reached stumps on 44 and Mitch Marsh was with him on 1.

But Australia was four down and England had all the momentum from a two-day batting blitz.

Bairstow was left high and dry on 99 not out from just 81 balls. He has had an eventful series — a self-inflicted stumping at Lord’s, costly wicketkeeping errors and tussling with a Just Stop Oil protester — but put himself in the thick of things for all the right reasons with an outstanding innings.

England was 67 ahead overnight and 120 in front when he arrived at the crease, but his dominant strokeplay piled on the misery for the Australians.

Despite a ring of boundary riders trying to shut him down, he hammered four sixes and 10 fours. Bairstow’s controlled aggression was deserving of a hundred but, after expertly managing the strike for the majority of his time with the tail, he found himself stuck at the non-striker’s end after deciding against a risky second run that could have got him there.

Last man Anderson was trapped lbw by Cameron Green’s next ball, stopping Bairstow in his tracks and making him just the second Ashes batter to finish undefeated on 99, after Steve Waugh in 1995. Bairstow grinned broadly as he left the pitch and was afforded a centurion’s ovation.