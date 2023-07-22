Ashes 4th Test Highlights ENG vs AUS: Australia on Backfoot at Stumps on Rain-Affected Day 4

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari
Last Updated: July 22, 2023, 23:57 IST
Manchester
STUMPS! The rain forced stumps at Old Trafford as no play took place after the Tea break. Mitchell Marsh and Cameron Green are in the middle for the visitors and they need to produce something special to rescue Australia in this match which looks like an uphill task. Australia 317 & 214/5 at Stumps, Trail England (592) by 61 runs
The play after the tea has been delayed due to rain.
TEA! Australia displayed a solid fightback in the session but the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne has once again put them on the backfoot here. Labuschagne scored 111 runs off 173 balls and now the onus is on Mitchell Marsh and Cameron Green to rescue Australia which looks like an uphill task. Australia 317 & 214/5 at Tea, Trail England (592) by 61 runs
OUT! Marnus Labuschagne’s brilliant knock came to an end and it’s Joe Root who sends him back to the pavilion. Huge wicket for England as Jonny Bairstow took a fine catch behind the stumps and then convinced his captain to review which turned out well for them. AUS 211/5
Century For Marnus Labuschagne! An important knock from the premier batter here as he is fighting hard to rescue Australia. He looked solid thus far today but needs to continue to bat with the same approach to frustrate the hosts. AUS 197/4 in 63 overs
A solid start from Australia thus far on Day 4. Both Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Marsh looked solid with their approach. They have scored boundaries but batted with discipline to put up a fight here. AUS 150/4
Fifty For Marnus Labuschagne! Australia need him to play a big knock to rescue them from this difficult situation. He has not been at his best in this series thus far but a good knock today can help him become the hero once again. AUS 132/4
Mitchell Marsh hits the first boundary of the day as he guides it on the square of the wicket and then followed it up with an aerial shot over deep mid-wicket for another four to keep the scoreboard moving. AUS 126/4 in 44 overs
Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Marsh are in the middle to resume Australia’s innings. James Anderson has the ball in hand.
The play is likely to start at 07:15 PM IST according to the broadcasters. Tea will be at 5pm local, play can be extended for 30 minutes after the scheduled close of play, 59 overs are to be bowled.
The rain has stopped and the inspection is going on as the covers are coming off. The play will start at 2:45 pm local if there isn’t any further rain.
It’s still raining in Manchester and there are slight chances that we might not witness any game today as the weather forecast doesn’t look good.
Not a good news for England fans.
The start of day has been delayed due to rain. It’s pouring heavily in Manchester and it’s a great sign for Australia as they want the rain to affect the game to help them avoid defeat.
Welcome to our live blog of England vs Australia, Ashes 2023 4th Test Day 4 updates from Old Trafford, Manchester.
ENG vs AUS 4th Test: England’s prospects of leveling the Ashes series were just about alive after Joe Root claimed the only wicket of a rain-ruined fourth day at Old Trafford on Saturday. Just 30 overs were possible during a gloomy afternoon, with the morning and evening sessions wiped out by the weather, as Australia finished 61 runs behind on 214-5 in its second innings. With the forecast dreadful again for the fifth and final day, England badly needed to make inroads but hit a brick wall as Marnus Labuschagne converted his overnight 44 into a vital 111.
England are in the driver’s seat at the moment as Australia need a miraculous effort to avoid defeat in the Test match. Australia have already lost four wickets in the second innings and are currently trailing by 162 runs at Old Trafford. The onus will be on Marnus Labuschagne to build up partnerships with Mitchell Marsh and the next batters in line Cameron Green and Alex Carey to rescue Australia from this difficult situation.
After posting a rapid-fire 592 for a massive first-innings lead of 275, England extended its domination when Australia was reduced to 113-4 in its second innings by stumps.
Mark Wood’s hostile pace and timely insertions into the attack made the difference as he dismissed Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith and Travis Head cheaply to pass 100 test wickets, and Chris Woakes bagged David Warner.
England forced the pace of its innings at 5 1/2 runs per over ahead of forecasted bad weather this weekend.
Marnus Labuschagne reached stumps on 44 and Mitch Marsh was with him on 1.
But Australia was four down and England had all the momentum from a two-day batting blitz.
Bairstow was left high and dry on 99 not out from just 81 balls. He has had an eventful series — a self-inflicted stumping at Lord’s, costly wicketkeeping errors and tussling with a Just Stop Oil protester — but put himself in the thick of things for all the right reasons with an outstanding innings.
England was 67 ahead overnight and 120 in front when he arrived at the crease, but his dominant strokeplay piled on the misery for the Australians.
Despite a ring of boundary riders trying to shut him down, he hammered four sixes and 10 fours. Bairstow’s controlled aggression was deserving of a hundred but, after expertly managing the strike for the majority of his time with the tail, he found himself stuck at the non-striker’s end after deciding against a risky second run that could have got him there.
Last man Anderson was trapped lbw by Cameron Green’s next ball, stopping Bairstow in his tracks and making him just the second Ashes batter to finish undefeated on 99, after Steve Waugh in 1995. Bairstow grinned broadly as he left the pitch and was afforded a centurion’s ovation.
News18 Live Blog Team