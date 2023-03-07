Live Score WPL 2023 Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Updates: Alyssa Elects to Bowl Against DC, Grace Harris Misses Out

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari
Last Updated: March 07, 2023, 19:05 IST
Mumbai, India
Live Score WPL 2023 DC vs UPW: Hello and welcome to our live blog of Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Women’s Premier League match from DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. After bright starts to their campaigns neighbours Delhi and UP will lock horns against each other on Tuesday. Read More
Delhi Capitals Women Playing XI: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris
UP Warriorz Playing XI: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Simran Shaikh, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
UP Warriorz’s skipper Alyssa Healy wins the toss and elects to bowl against Delhi Capitals
Delhi Capitals Probable Playing XI: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia, Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Tara Norris
UP Warriorz Probable Playing XI: Alyssa Healy (c), Shweta Sehrawat, Tahlia McGrath, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Grace Harris, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Women’s Premier League 2023 match 5 from DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.
Delhi Capitals have a solid batting unit which can take on any bowlers in the league. The top 4 Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning, Marizanne Kapp and Jemimah Rodrigues were too good against Royal Challengers Bangalore as Delhi posted over 200 quite comfortably. While their bowlers also turned up big in their first match to restrict RCB’s star-studded batting unit.
While UP Warriorz also have a big depth in their batting as they won their last match by three wickets from out of nowhere.
When will the match between Delhi Capitals Women and UP Warriorz Women be played?
The match between Delhi Capitals Women and UP Warriorz Women will be played on March 7.
Where will the match between Delhi Capitals Women and UP Warriorz Women be played?
The match between Delhi Capitals Women and UP Warriorz Women will be played at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.
What time will the match between Delhi Capitals Women and UP Warriorz Women begin?
The match between Delhi Capitals Women and UP Warriorz Women will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on March 7.
Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Delhi Capitals Women and UP Warriorz Women?
The match between Delhi Capitals Women and UP Warriorz Women will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Delhi Capitals Women and UP Warriorz Women?
The match between Delhi Capitals Women and UP Warriorz Women will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.
Delhi Capitals Women Probable Playing XI: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia, Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Tara Norris
UP Warriorz Women Probable Playing XI: Alyssa Healy (c), Shweta Sehrawat, Tahlia McGrath, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Grace Harris, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra
Get the latest Cricket News here
News18 Live Blog Team