ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 Day 1 Highlights: Australia Trail England by 379 Runs After Joe Root's Century

Ashes 2023 ENG vs AUS Day 1 Highlights: England went past the 250-run mark after Tea on Day 1 of the first test against Australia as Joe Root scored a fifty and Jonny Bairstow neared his fifty to put Ben Stokes’ side in commanding position after they lost five wickets earlier in the day.
England lost their fourth wicket after Harry Brook was dismissed as Ben Stokes’ side reached 175/4 after 37 overs. Read More
Australia trail England by 379 runs at Stumps on Day 1. Usman Khawaja and David Warner helped the Aussies reach 14/0, after England decided to declared having scored 393/8 after Joe Root smashed an unbeaten 118-run knock. That’s it from Day 1, do join us for Day 2 tomorrow, until the it’s goodbye.
A positive start this from Australia, they reach 9/0 after two overs. Meanwhile, Robinson suffered a nasty fall just before delivering the last ball of the second over, picks himself up, looks okay, lost his footing. Khawaja batting at 4 off 6, Warner at 4 off 7.
David Warner and Usman Khawaja open for Australia, they trail England by 393. Stuart Broad to kick-start proceedings with the ball. Begins with a dot ball.
Joe Root’s unbeaten 118-run inning guided England to 393/8 as they declared shortly before 400, giving Australia to daunting total to chase. Ben Stokes with a rather cheeky move, remains to be seen if it works in their favour or not?
Joe Root! England’s former captain once again comes up trumps for his side, gets his 30th Test century in 145 balls, putting England firmly in the driving seat against Australia. England reach 368/8 after 76 overs, Root batting at 102 off 147, Robinson batting at 11 off 28.
Joe Root is batting at 96, England reach 368/8, anything from here on will be considered a day went well for England who have dominated Australia and it will only depend on Root how much he can score. Robinson giving company to Root, batting at 9 off 23.
England have now been exposed, Cameron Green removes Stuart Broad with a stinging yorker, straight at the stumps, bowled! England 350/8 after 70.4 overs, Joe Root meanwhile batting at 93, looking to notch his century.
England are nearing the 350-run mark, Joe Root, meanwhile close to his hundred as Australia look to open up the English tail. England reach 341/7, Root is batting at 91 off 136 while Stuart Broad batting at 9 off 13.
Moeen Ali departs after scoring an entertaining 18 off 17 balls, England 323/7 after 65.5 overs. Nathan Lyon gets his fourth wicket, deceived Ali who swung his bat but completely mistimed the shot, Alex Carey does the rest, he’s been reliable behind the stumps.
England have done one thing very well, they’ve managed to stitch together partnerships, Moeen Ali is now joining hands with Joe Root. Ali has looked dangerous on his return to Test cricket, he’s batting at 17 off 14, Joe Root batting at 80 off 128 as England reach 320/6 after 65 overs.
What a comeback from Jonny Bairstow, take a bow lad! He scored at run-a-ball, helping England reach close to 300. Gets decided completely by Nathan Lyon who gets his third wicket, lighting quick stumping from Alex Carey, England 298/6 after 62 overs.
England are now flexing their muscles, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow almost toying with Australian bowlers, the hosts are close to 300, both the batters closing in on their respective tons. Bairstow playing a lot more aggressive after notching his fifty, he’s batting at 78 off 77, Root batting at 78 as well.
England are now looking very comfortable, they reach 265/5 after 57.2 overs, Australia in dire need of a wicket. Jonny Bairstow notches his fifty, remember, he’s playing after a long time having been injured and missed a lot of cricket. He’s stitched together a stand of 89 runs with Joe Root who’s batting at 74. It’s his 24th Test fifty.
Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow resume action as England re-start from 240/5 after Tea on Day 1, Root batting at 66, Jonny Bairstow notches boundary on the first ball against Scott Boland. What a start!
That’s it, it’s Tea on Day 1, Joe Root is the top-scorer for England so far today, he’s going strong at 66, Jonny Bairstow in his company batting at 33, Ben Stokes’s men end the second session on top at 240/5.
A stunning review from Joe Root, Australian bowlers Nathan Lyon traps Root, there’s a huge appeal for LBW and the on-field umpires agrees but Root asks for a review straightaway, the replays showed the ball hit Root on his gloves, good call from the England batter. ENG 230/5 after 50 overs, Bairstow batting at 24 off 37, Joe Root batting at 65 off 93.
Joe Root has scored a fifty and Jonny Bairstow is also giving him company, England reach 211/5 after 47 overs, the hosts are in the driving seat yet again after Australia have made comebacks but in short spells.
England closing in on the 200-run mark, they reach 195/5 and Joe Root notches fifty, he’s looking to take his side to a big total, still some batting remaining in this England team. Root batting at 50 off 74 balls, Jonny Bairstow batting at 6 off 15.
Ben Stokes given out by Marais Erasmus, appears to be a huge nick, Stokes asks for a review, seems like there’s an edge. Third umpire will check and confirm, theres’ a spike on ultra-edge and that’s it for Stokes who has to go after scoring just a solitary run.
A bizarre dismissal here in Edgbaston as Harry Brook has to depart after scoring 32 runs, the England batter nicked the ball up in the air, all the players lost sight of the ball trying for a catch, the ball comes back and rattles the stumps and the bails fall, England 175/4 after 37.2 overs.
The partnership between Harry Brook and Joe Root has reached 50-runs as they helped England turn momentum on their side after Australia end the first session on top, it has been all England since the second session started, the hosts have reached 174/3 after 36 overs. Brook batting at 32 off 31, Root batting at 26 off 59.
Harry Brook and Joe Root have begun with a steady approach after Lunch, the England pair are scoring runs at a cautious rate, as the hosts near the 150-run mark. England at 144/3 after 31 overs, Brook batting at 13 off 15, Root at 26 off 44.
Zak Crawley’s dismissal allowed Harry Brook to join Joe Root in the middle, meanwhile, Nathan Lyon comes on to bowl the over after Scott Boland, hits Root on his pads and there’s a huge shout by Australian players, umpire disagrees and they opt not to take a review after the appeal. England at 127/3 after 28 overs. Root batting at 21 off 37 balls, Brook at 2 off 4.
Scott Boland will kick-start proceeding of the second session after Lunch on Day 1 of Ashes 2023, Harry Brook and Joe Root in the middle, Brook is off the mark.
A session which was shared by the two teams, England started well before Hazlewood removed Duckett, Pope and Crawley stitched together a 70-run stand before Lyon removed Ollie, and then on the last before Lunch, Scott Boland gets Crawley to give away a leading edge and Alex Carey does the rest.
Scott Boland strikes! Huge shot for a nick from Crawley, there was a loud noise but Marais Erasmus wasn’t agreeing with Australian players, Cummins reviews and the replays show the ball did take a deflection from Crawley’s gloves, England 124/3 and it’s Lunch on Day 1.
The runs have started to come at a slower rate after Pope’s dismissal, however, Crawley and Root continue to keep England rolling, 23 overs bowled, the hosts are 106/2. Root is batting at 7 off 17, while Crawley is batting at 56 off 67.
Meanwhile, Zak Crawley has notched his fifty in 56 balls, the England opener has played really well, looked dangerous, full of intent and will have to take the onus after Pope’s dismissal. England 94/2, Joe Root batting at 1 off 4, Crawley 50 in 56 after 19 overs.
Nathan Lyon strikes! The Australian spinner traps Ollie Pope plumb in front of the stumps, England lose their second wicket, the partnership of 70 runs between Pope and Crawley ends as Australia find a comeback. The on-field umpire didn’t agree, Cummins reviews and they get it right. Pope’s inning of 31 comes to an end, ENG 92/2.
England are now in the driving seat, dominating Australia at Edgbaston, Ollie Pope and Zak Crawley have stitched together a 50-run stand and the duo are now scoring at five runs per over. England reach 75/1 after 15 overs, Pope batting at Crawley batting at 41 off 45, Pope at 22 off 35.
England reached Lunch on Day 1 of Ashes 2023 at 124/3, with Zak Crawley getting dismissed on 61 just before Lunch, Australian bowlers Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland and Nathan Lyon all got a wicket apiece as Pat Cummins’s side looked to make a comeback after England dominated the first session earlier.
England were in the driving seat before Lunch on Day 1 of Ashes 2023, 1st Test as Zak Crawley’s fifty propelled Ben Stokes’ side to 121/2 after 26 overs. Crawley was batting at 61 off 72 balls, while Joe Root was batting at 17 off 30 as they put Australia under pressure in the first session.
England duo of Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope continued the rebuild as England reached 59/1 after 12 overs after losing Ben Duckett early. Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bat first, Duckett was dismissed by Josh Hazlewood but Pope and Crawley helped England past the 50-run mark in Day 1 of Ashes 2023.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of England vs Australia 1st Test match Day 1 Ashes 2023 from Edgbaston, Birmingham. After beating India in the World Test Championship Final, Australia set their eyes on defending Ashes as they clash against England in the series opener starting Friday. Ben Stokes and Co. have played some dominant cricket in the last year as their ‘Bazball’ approach has blown away several teams. However, it’s not going to be an easy task for the England batters to play with the same aggressive intent against the high-quality Australian pace attack which contained the Indian batters at the Oval, London.
While there are also some fitness doubts over Stokes but the English skipper feels that he is ready with both bat and the ball against the recently crowned World Test Champions.
Meanwhile, India might stick to the same playing XI from WTC Final as David Warner is expected to get backing from the team management.
Australia captain Pat Cummins said Thursday that England will face a “more aggressive” David Warner in this year’s Ashes compared to the opener who struggled for runs during the 2019 series.
Four years ago, Warner averaged a meagre 9.50 in 10 innings.
The now 36-year-old was also dismissed seven times by veteran England bowler Stuart Broad during a campaign that ended 2-2, with the pair set to be in opposition again when the first Test of a five-match series starts at Edgbaston on Friday.
“Davey, I know will have all his plans in place,” Cummins told a pre-match press conference.
“I’m sure you’ll see a bit more of an aggressive Davey than perhaps in 2019, and he’s itching to get out there and have another chance at it.”
While England have already announced their playing XI as Moeen Ali has got a chance in the side after coming from retirement.
England Playing XI: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, James Anderson
Australia Probable XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon
