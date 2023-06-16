ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 Day 1 Highlights: Australia Trail England by 379 Runs After Joe Root's Century

Brook and Joe Root had stitched together a 50-run stand but Nathan Lyon strikes to bring Australia back in the contest.

England reached Lunch on Day 1 of Ashes 2023 at 124/3, with Zak Crawley getting dismissed on 61 just before Lunch, Australian bowlers Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland and Nathan Lyon all got a wicket apiece as Pat Cummins’s side looked to make a comeback after England dominated the first session earlier.

England were in the driving seat before Lunch on Day 1 of Ashes 2023, 1st Test as Zak Crawley’s fifty propelled Ben Stokes’ side to 121/2 after 26 overs. Crawley was batting at 61 off 72 balls, while Joe Root was batting at 17 off 30 as they put Australia under pressure in the first session.

England duo of Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope continued the rebuild as England reached 59/1 after 12 overs after losing Ben Duckett early. Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bat first, Duckett was dismissed by Josh Hazlewood but Pope and Crawley helped England past the 50-run mark in Day 1 of Ashes 2023.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of England vs Australia 1st Test match Day 1 Ashes 2023 from Edgbaston, Birmingham. After beating India in the World Test Championship Final, Australia set their eyes on defending Ashes as they clash against England in the series opener starting Friday. Ben Stokes and Co. have played some dominant cricket in the last year as their ‘Bazball’ approach has blown away several teams. However, it’s not going to be an easy task for the England batters to play with the same aggressive intent against the high-quality Australian pace attack which contained the Indian batters at the Oval, London.

While there are also some fitness doubts over Stokes but the English skipper feels that he is ready with both bat and the ball against the recently crowned World Test Champions.

Meanwhile, India might stick to the same playing XI from WTC Final as David Warner is expected to get backing from the team management.

Australia captain Pat Cummins said Thursday that England will face a “more aggressive” David Warner in this year’s Ashes compared to the opener who struggled for runs during the 2019 series.

Four years ago, Warner averaged a meagre 9.50 in 10 innings.

The now 36-year-old was also dismissed seven times by veteran England bowler Stuart Broad during a campaign that ended 2-2, with the pair set to be in opposition again when the first Test of a five-match series starts at Edgbaston on Friday.

“Davey, I know will have all his plans in place,” Cummins told a pre-match press conference.

“I’m sure you’ll see a bit more of an aggressive Davey than perhaps in 2019, and he’s itching to get out there and have another chance at it.”

While England have already announced their playing XI as Moeen Ali has got a chance in the side after coming from retirement.

England Playing XI: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Australia Probable XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon