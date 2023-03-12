IND vs AUS 2023 Live Cricket Score, 4th Test, Day 4 Updates: Virat Kohli Nearing Century; Shreyas Iyer Undergoes Scan

Curated By: Feroz Khan
IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 4 Live Updates: India started the day on a solid note with the overnight pair of Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja bringing up their fifty-run partnership and then taking the score past the 300-run mark. However, Todd Murphy then struck with Jadeja holing out on 28. Read More
Well, Virat Kohli is now batting on 80 not out - his highest score in Test cricket since Cape Town in January 2022. 20 runs more to get the monkey off his back. Can he do it?
The session suddenly sprung back to life but not because of some magical delivery or a mind-bending shot but because of an overthrow. Virat Kohli clipped one away from Nathan Lyon for a quick single but the throw is wide and allowed him to take a couple more. Had it not been for Mitchell Starc who covered good ground and pulled the ball back just in time, it could have been four overthrows. And that turned out to be the only scoring shot in the over. India 338/4 in 124 overs, trail by 142 runs.
Left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann introduced. And he’s getting the ball to turn, creating some doubts in the mind of a well-set Virat Kohli. There was a loud shout for LBW too but the Australians didn’t review it after the umpire turned it down. A maiden over. Kohli on 71 off 192, Srikar Bharat on 17 off 38. India 332/4 in 121 overs, trail by 148 runs.
So the first hour of play has gone Australia’s way. Why? Because on a docile pitch in Ahmedabad, they got rid of Ravindra Jadeja who inexplicably went for an aerial shot twice in an over of Todd Murphy but and the third time, he ended up being caught at mid-on. However, Virat Kohli continues to be solid as ever having reached 70 off 179. A concerning news for India is that Shreyas Iyer is still out for scans after complaining of pain in his lower back which meant Srikar Bharat has come out to bat ahead of him. India 323/4 in 116 overs, trail by 157 runs.
A tossed up delivery and Srikar Bharat brings out the slog sweep to clear the boundary for a six. India 318/4, trail by 162 runs.
Shreyas Iyer has complained of pain in his lower back and been taken for scans. Srikar Bharat has walked in after the dismissal of Ravindra Jadeja.
WICKET! Where did that come from? A strange shot from Ravindra Jadeja to throw away his wicket. He’s been batting uncharacteristically in this over of Todd Murphy - looking for aerial shots, one of those attempts getting him a boundary. But the the third attempt proves to be his last as he holes out to Usman Khawaja at mid-on. A disappointing end to an innings that promised so much. Jadeja scored 28. India 309/4 in 106.6 overs, trail by 171 runs.
Cameron Green was asked to bowl just one over - the first of the day - and then was taken off. It’s been two offspinners - Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy - who are currently manning the attack for Australia. No rush to score runs from either of the two India batters. IND 303/3 in 105 overs, trail by 177 runs.
With a single, Virat Kohli brings up India’s 300 in 101.4 overs. The hosts trail by 180 now.
Todd Murphy from the other end. His third delivery is short and wide which Ravindra Jadeja plays it past the slip fielder for his and India’s first four of the day. And with that, the partnership between Jadeja and Virat Kohli is now worth 52 runs for the fourth wicket. India 297/3, trail by 183 runs.
Cameron Green started with one sliding down the leg-side before Virat Kohli took a single with a gentle push off the next. Ravindra Jadeja opened the face of the bat for a single of his own before Kohli brought hi wrist into play to send the ball to midwicket but for Mitchell Starc who prevented what appeared like a certain four. 4 runs from it. India 294/3 in 100 overs, trail by 186 runs.
Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja are out in the middle. Cameron Green will start the proceedings for Australia. Here we go.
So the clouds have drifted away. Sunshine. Another big day ahead of us. Can India move themselves into a position of strength today? Or can Australia land some quick blows?
Kohli surpassed West Indies legend Brain Lara, becoming the second-highest scorer against Australia in international cricket. The ex-India skipper has scored 4729 runs, at an average of 50.84, in 89 matches and 104 innings.
Virat Kohli scored a fifty on Saturday which was his first fifty in almost 14 months. He thus became the fifth Indian batter to score 4000 runs at home. Kohli overcame a nervous to get his first Test half-century since the Cape Town Test in January 2022
After Gill scored a century, Virat Kohli looked at his fluent best to be unbeaten on 59 as India reached 289/3 at stumps on day three. The hosts are trailing Australia by 191 runs.
Brief scores:
Australia 480 lead India 289/3 in 99 overs (Shubman Gill 128, Virat Kohli 59 not out; Matthew Kuhnemann 1-43, Todd Murphy 1-45) by 191 runs.
By scoring his first fifty in more than a year, Kohli joined an elite list that includes Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag to score 4000 or more runs at home. Kohli reached the mark of 4000 runs in his 50th Test at home.
While Jadeja, who has already played a couple of crucial knocks in this series, has to score runs at a quicker rate on Day 4 to give India enough time to make something out of the match. With Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, KS Bharat and Axar Patel yet to come, India have enough depth in their batting line-up.
“It’s more of a patient game. When the pitch is like Indore… I felt like I bowled better today than what I did in Indore. And it’s just coming down to doing your basics well enough for long enough,” Lyon said.
For him, Tests like these are decided in the last half an hour and right now it is on even keel.
“Where are we in the game? I think it’s pretty even to be honest with you, we know in this part of the world, games can speed up quite quickly, so it’s about being patient for long periods of time and not chasing the game,” the veteran off-spinner said.
