India vs Ireland 1st T20 Highlights: India Win Rain-Curtailed Clash by 2 Runs Through DLS, Take 1-0 Lead

Curated By: Amrit Santlani
Last Updated: August 18, 2023, 22:51 IST
Dublin, Ireland
Not the way anyone would have wanted this game to end, Ireland will feel hard done by after that fifty from Barry McCarthy, but India win the game by 2 runs through DLS method. Do tune in for the second T20I, thanks for following our coverage today. Until next time, it’s goodbye.
That’s it, the verdict is out, India captain Jasprit Bumrah shakes hands with Paul Stirling, the match is called off, India win by 2 runs through DLS method.
Still no positive updates, covers firmly in place, India leading on the DLS par total by 2 runs and it seems the verdict should be out very soon.
Rain has continued to pour down, not much positive updates from the venue. India at 47/2, remain 2 runs ahead on the DLS par total. Therefore, if the game doesn’t resume, Jasprit Bumrah and Co. will be declared winners. Let’s hope we can have the rest of the game.
Rain continues to pour down, the heavens opened up and the players are coming off, India 47/2, they are two runs ahead of Ireland on DLS par total. India began well in chase of 140, Yashasvi Jaiswal departed after scoring 24, Tilak Varma dismissed for 0.
Craig Young misses out on his hat-trick, Tilak Varma caught behind, falls on the next ball after Jaiswal. India lose two wickets in a row, reach 47/2 after 6.4 overs.
Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed a four followed by a six in the previous over from Joshua Little but he gets dismissed on the ball of Craig Young, Jaiswal falls for 24, India 46/1.
The decent start from India sees the Men in Blue go past the required DLS total. India reach 34/0 after five overs, Yashasvi Jaiswal 14 off 17, Ruturaj Gaikwad 17 off 13.
Good start from the Indian batters, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad. India reach 22/0 after 4 overs, a boundary on the first ball of Joshua Little from Ruturaj. Gaikwad batting at 9 off 10, Jaiswal batting at 12 off 14.
India reach 16/0 after 3 overs, positive start from India. Yashasvi Jaiswal gets hit on his hand in the over of Barry McCarthy, there’s cold conditions in Dublin. Just three from the over. Jaiswal batting at 11 off 12, Ruturaj Gaikwad 4 off 6.
Yashasvi Jaiswal survives a DRS review, Ireland players felt that the ball had taken a nick off the bat, the Ireland captain opts for a review after umpire didn’t agree with their appeal. The replays showed that there was no contact with the bat. Just three runs from an excellent over from Joshua Little, India 13/0 after two overs.
Two boundaries in the first over of Mark Adair, what a cracking start to the chase, Jaiswal gets two fours in the first over itself, 10 runs from it, IND 10/1.
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad open for India in chase of 140, Jaiswal pushes it down the park, gets a couple, followed by a boundary towards point. India off to a blistering start.
Cracking six from Barry McCarthy, he smashes a big shot on the last ball of the over, 22 runs came from the final over, Ireland reach 139/7. Barry McCarthy completed his maiden T20I fifty, Ireland post competitive total. India need 140 runs to win.
NO BALL from Arshdeep Singh, full toss over the waist height, Arshdeep will have to bowl again.
Arshdeep Singh comes to bowl in the final over, the Indian bowler misses a chance for a runout, good collect and throw from Ruturaj Gaikwad who was at long on. On the next ball, Barry McCarth strikes the ball beyond the ropes, massive six!
Excellent over from Jasprit Bumrah in the death overs, the India captain concedes just a single in the 19 over, peak bowling performance this from Boom Boom! Ireland 117/7.
Finally! The breakthrough India needed, the partnership ends at long last, Arshdeep Singh strikes in the death overs, just two overs and a wicket of Curtis Campher who departs after scoring 39. Ireland reach 116/7.
Curtis Campher and Barry McCarthy continue to fightback for Ireland, the pair attack Prasidh Krishna now, the partnership goes past 50 mark, Ireland reach 114/6. Krishna concedes 15 off his final over.
Curtis Campher smashes a boundary followed by a maximum against Jasprit Bumrah, the India captain concedes 13 runs in the over. Ireland 99/6 after 16 overs. Curtis batting at 36 off 27, McCarthy batting at 17 off 18.
Runs are coming thick and fast for Ireland, Prasidh Krishna concedes six from his third over, Ireland reach 86/6. Atleast one boundary per over Ireland are getting keeping them well on course to go past the 100-run mark.
Ireland reach 80/6 after 14 overs, Washington Sundar remains wicketless, it’s been a mixed outing for him so far, concedes 8 runs from his over including a boundary on the penultimate ball of the over. Jasprit Bumrah avoids a collision with Ravi Bishnoi.
Ravi Bishnoi concedes the first six of the day, attacking intent from McCarthy, the Indian spinner completes his four-over spell. 9 runs from the over including a massive six, Ireland reach 72/6 after 13 overs.
Washington Sundar with an economic over, just four runs from it, Ireland reach 63/3. Barry McCarthy 1 off 7, Curtis Campher 17 off 14.
Ravi Bishnoi strikes! Gets his second wicket of the day, the Indian spinner gets Mark Adair on 16, he strikes the batter on the pads, appeals, umpires not convinced, but Jasprit Bumrah goes for it, and the replays show the ball hitting the wickets. Ireland 59/6 after 11 overs.
Jasprit Bumrah turns to Washington Sundar, the all-rounder concedes 7 runs in the over, Ireland reach 57/5 after 10 overs, hallway stage, Ireland half down.
Shivam Dube into the attack, concedes 6 runs from the over including another boundary on the fourth ball of the over, Mark Adair and Curtis Campher looking to build a partnership. Ireland 50/5 after 9 overs.
Ravi Bishnoi concedes nine runs in his over, a boundary on the penulatimate ball of the over from Curtis Campher, Ireland reach 44/5 after 8 overs. Curtis Campher 10 off 8, Mark Adair 5 off 5.
Prasidh Krishan strikes again, gets George Dockrell and Ireland have lost half their batters, Ruturaj Gaikwad takes the catch. A boundary from Mark Adair in the over, 5 runs and a wicket from it, Ireland 35/5.
Paul Stirling also departs, Ravi Bishnoi gets the Ireland captain who was in all sorts of trouble, fails to read the googly and India dominating the powerplay, Ireland 30/4 after the end of six overs.
IND vs IRE Live Score 1st T20I: Rain came down heavily at the Village with India stuck at 47/2 in their chase of 140 runs. The Men in Blue were 2 runs ahead of the required DLS total. Yashasvi Jaiswal started well but departed after scoring 24 runs, Tilak Varma dismissed for a golden duck for the first time in his India career. Ruturaj Gaikwad was unbeaten at 19 off 16 during the break, whereas Sanju Samson was by his side at 1 off 1. Earlier, Barry McCarthy’s fifty powered Ireland to a fightworthy total of 139/7 even after they were 59/6 at one juncture.
India Vs Ireland, 1st T20 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Get ball-by-ball commentary The first T20I match between India and Ireland is being played at the Village Stadium in Malahide,
All the yes will be on the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma, the two youngsters gave plenty of promising displays during the five-match T20I series against West Indies, and both will be expected to shine once again. Ruturaj Gaikwad also returns in India’s colours and has been given the responsibility of being Bumrah’s deputy.
Gaikwad will be seen leading the same group in the Asian Games, and thus it will be a chance for the Indian youngster to hone his leadership skills under Bumrah, and give the selectors a headache by performing well while opening alongside Jaiswal.
Another name that will be on everyone’s lips will be Rinku Singh, the star batter has been given his maiden India call-up and it’s expected that the middle-order batter could make his debut in the T20I series opener. Rinku impressed one and all with his sensational displays in IPL 2023 and will hope to leave a lasting impression on his maiden India tour.
Jitesh Sharma is another player who could be in line to make his India bow, whereas the three-match T20I series will give returning names as Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Shivam Dubey, Washington Sundar to cement their place in the T20I setup ahead of the World Cup next year.
Last year, India visited the Ireland shores and won the two-match series comfortably with Sanju Samson impressing through his clinical batting displays, the wicketkeeper batter will be hoping to repeat those heroics.
Paul Stirling’s men will be hoping to give the Men in a Blue a stiff fight, however, Bumrah and Co. will be expected to win the series with the kind of firepower they have, it will be a chance for all the youngsters to express themselves on the international stage.
