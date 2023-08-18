India vs Ireland 1st T20 Highlights: India Win Rain-Curtailed Clash by 2 Runs Through DLS, Take 1-0 Lead

IND vs IRE Live Score 1st T20I: Rain came down heavily at the Village with India stuck at 47/2 in their chase of 140 runs. The Men in Blue were 2 runs ahead of the required DLS total. Yashasvi Jaiswal started well but departed after scoring 24 runs, Tilak Varma dismissed for a golden duck for the first time in his India career. Ruturaj Gaikwad was unbeaten at 19 off 16 during the break, whereas Sanju Samson was by his side at 1 off 1. Earlier, Barry McCarthy’s fifty powered Ireland to a fightworthy total of 139/7 even after they were 59/6 at one juncture.

India Vs Ireland, 1st T20 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Get ball-by-ball commentary The first T20I match between India and Ireland is being played at the Village Stadium in Malahide,

All the yes will be on the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma, the two youngsters gave plenty of promising displays during the five-match T20I series against West Indies, and both will be expected to shine once again. Ruturaj Gaikwad also returns in India’s colours and has been given the responsibility of being Bumrah’s deputy.

Gaikwad will be seen leading the same group in the Asian Games, and thus it will be a chance for the Indian youngster to hone his leadership skills under Bumrah, and give the selectors a headache by performing well while opening alongside Jaiswal.

Another name that will be on everyone’s lips will be Rinku Singh, the star batter has been given his maiden India call-up and it’s expected that the middle-order batter could make his debut in the T20I series opener. Rinku impressed one and all with his sensational displays in IPL 2023 and will hope to leave a lasting impression on his maiden India tour.

Jitesh Sharma is another player who could be in line to make his India bow, whereas the three-match T20I series will give returning names as Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Shivam Dubey, Washington Sundar to cement their place in the T20I setup ahead of the World Cup next year.

Last year, India visited the Ireland shores and won the two-match series comfortably with Sanju Samson impressing through his clinical batting displays, the wicketkeeper batter will be hoping to repeat those heroics.

Paul Stirling’s men will be hoping to give the Men in a Blue a stiff fight, however, Bumrah and Co. will be expected to win the series with the kind of firepower they have, it will be a chance for all the youngsters to express themselves on the international stage.